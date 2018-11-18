×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

NBA 2018-19: 3 Positives that Lakers can draw from the loss against Magic

Shubham Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
33   //    18 Nov 2018, 22:51 IST

King James
King James

The four-game winning streak was officially over when Lakers were blown out 130-117 by a team that has not made the playoffs since 2012. Orlando Magic was in for a purpose last night and never gave the Lakers a chance.

Lakers were coming off an impressive performance against the Portland Trail Blazers, and their fans expected the exact opposite from what they saw. The Lakers were lazy on the defensive end and lacked energy. They gave them easy baskets throughout the game and were outscored by double digits in the second and third quarters. They were also missing the services of Rojan Rondo who is out due to an injury.

Their trip to the east coast started off with a loss but they would love to get even by winning the game against Miami today. I am listing three positives which Lakers can carry forward from this loss and beat Miami today.

#3 The Lakers' bench looked good

Lance Stephenson
Lance Stephenson

Three players from the bench reached double digits, Lance Stephenson (19 points), Josh Hart (13 points) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (10 points). The late comeback attempt by Stephenson and Mykhailiuk showed signs of teamwork.

Pope's form, especially his 3-point shot is very crucial for the Lakers as Rondo will not be with them for a few weeks. Brandon Ingram dished out seven assists and looked comfortable running the second unit. The rotation strategy which Luke Walton implemented due to the absence of Rondo, worked fine.

Lakers are not a one-man show and Lebron alone, can't make them win a championship, or even come close to it. Lakers team is like a set of jumbled pieces which have to come together and form a winning combination.

The bench showing signs of good performance will be a silver lining for the team going ahead against Miami today.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Orlando Magic Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Lonzo Ball
Shubham Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA...
RELATED STORY
Assessing the five key players' pros and cons in the D12...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Shaquille O'Neal in the Hall of Fame: 5 reasons there...
RELATED STORY
NBA: 6 players whose jerseys were burned by fans
RELATED STORY
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest NBA players that came directly from High School
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 players who recorded 40 points and 20 rebounds...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: How ready are the Los Angeles Lakers for the...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us