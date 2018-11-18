NBA 2018-19: 3 Positives that Lakers can draw from the loss against Magic

Shubham Sharma

King James

The four-game winning streak was officially over when Lakers were blown out 130-117 by a team that has not made the playoffs since 2012. Orlando Magic was in for a purpose last night and never gave the Lakers a chance.

Lakers were coming off an impressive performance against the Portland Trail Blazers, and their fans expected the exact opposite from what they saw. The Lakers were lazy on the defensive end and lacked energy. They gave them easy baskets throughout the game and were outscored by double digits in the second and third quarters. They were also missing the services of Rojan Rondo who is out due to an injury.

Their trip to the east coast started off with a loss but they would love to get even by winning the game against Miami today. I am listing three positives which Lakers can carry forward from this loss and beat Miami today.

#3 The Lakers' bench looked good

Lance Stephenson

Three players from the bench reached double digits, Lance Stephenson (19 points), Josh Hart (13 points) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (10 points). The late comeback attempt by Stephenson and Mykhailiuk showed signs of teamwork.

Pope's form, especially his 3-point shot is very crucial for the Lakers as Rondo will not be with them for a few weeks. Brandon Ingram dished out seven assists and looked comfortable running the second unit. The rotation strategy which Luke Walton implemented due to the absence of Rondo, worked fine.

Lakers are not a one-man show and Lebron alone, can't make them win a championship, or even come close to it. Lakers team is like a set of jumbled pieces which have to come together and form a winning combination.

The bench showing signs of good performance will be a silver lining for the team going ahead against Miami today.

