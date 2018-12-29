NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as the Los Angeles Clippers come out on top against city rivals Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers get yet another win against their city rivals Los Angeles Lakers to prove that they’re still the best in town, with a final scoreline of 118-107.

They were better than the Lakers in almost every way and this supremacy reflected on the final scoreline as well. The Lakers were heavily short-handed and they missed their best player LeBron James incredibly.

For the Clippers, they have been on a roll, winning back-to-back matches in an amazing fashion and proving why they deserve to be in the playoffs.

With this win, the Clippers are now ranked 4th in the Western Conference with a record of 21-14, while the Lakers slip down to the 7th spot with a record of 20-16. With all that in mind, here are the top 3 points from this match.

#3 The parity in the free-throw shooting of both the teams

Kyle Kuzma against the Los Angeles Clippers

The Lakers are the worst free throw shooting team in the league. They are ranked 30th for efficiency from the charity stripe. And this is probably the biggest reason for them losing a lot of close matches.

They can’t rely on even a single player from their squad to make a free-throw when the game is on-the-line or when they badly need it. This was the similar case in last game, and it happened again. They choked from the free-throw line, which cost them again.

On the other hand, the Clippers made sure that they took care of the charity points and didn’t take it lightly. As a result, they were rewarded with the win.

They are one of the best free-throw shooting teams as they are ranked 4th in the league and it reflects on their conference rank as well.

