×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points as the Timberwolves curbstomp the Lakers

Jame
ANALYST
Feature
45   //    07 Jan 2019, 12:55 IST

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers

In the Western Conference the Los Angeles Lakers went up against the Minnesota Timberwolves in what turned out to be a complete blowout and the Timberwolves won the game easily by 108-86.

It was a very disappointing game for the young Lakers. They're missing their star player LeBron James and since then they have not been the same. They don't have a scorer they could rely on, nor do they have any leader on the court who could show them the path. Injuries have plagued them and the remaining young players who are active in the roster don't seem to know how to win.

After this game the Timberwolves are at 11th in the West with a record of 19-21, while the Lakers have a record of 21-19 and they're at 8th in the West.

With all that in mind, here are the 3 talking points from the game -

#3 The defense of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl Anthony Towns
Karl Anthony Towns

This game was a perfect showcase of the defensive potential of the Timberwolves. This showed their potential and what was expected of them from the start of the season. Tom Thibodeau is known for his elite defensive teams and this was on full display in this game.

The Timberwolves stuck to the game plan, they put in the effort, they played hard, out matched the Lakers in almost every statistical category and easily won the game. This is exactly the kind of statement win they needed to build momentum. They blocked shots and had active hands on the steal as well.

They were very tight on defense and didn't allow any open looks to the Lakers. They ere struggling to get any shot into the basket. And due to such excellent pressure, the Lakers succumbed.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Minnesota Timberwolves Los Angeles Lakers Lonzo Ball Karl-Anthony Towns
Jame
ANALYST
NBA 2018-19: 3 things to watch out for as Lakers go on...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Minnesota...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points as New Orleans Pelicans...
RELATED STORY
LeBron James wants a Derrick Rose City Edition...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Minnesota...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings -...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets: 3...
RELATED STORY
NBA: 6 players whose jerseys were burned by fans
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls: 3...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us