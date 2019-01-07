NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points as the Timberwolves curbstomp the Lakers

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 45 // 07 Jan 2019, 12:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers

In the Western Conference the Los Angeles Lakers went up against the Minnesota Timberwolves in what turned out to be a complete blowout and the Timberwolves won the game easily by 108-86.

It was a very disappointing game for the young Lakers. They're missing their star player LeBron James and since then they have not been the same. They don't have a scorer they could rely on, nor do they have any leader on the court who could show them the path. Injuries have plagued them and the remaining young players who are active in the roster don't seem to know how to win.

After this game the Timberwolves are at 11th in the West with a record of 19-21, while the Lakers have a record of 21-19 and they're at 8th in the West.

With all that in mind, here are the 3 talking points from the game -

#3 The defense of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl Anthony Towns

This game was a perfect showcase of the defensive potential of the Timberwolves. This showed their potential and what was expected of them from the start of the season. Tom Thibodeau is known for his elite defensive teams and this was on full display in this game.

The Timberwolves stuck to the game plan, they put in the effort, they played hard, out matched the Lakers in almost every statistical category and easily won the game. This is exactly the kind of statement win they needed to build momentum. They blocked shots and had active hands on the steal as well.

They were very tight on defense and didn't allow any open looks to the Lakers. They ere struggling to get any shot into the basket. And due to such excellent pressure, the Lakers succumbed.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement