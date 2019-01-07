×
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points as Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 121-105

Jame
ANALYST
Feature
42   //    07 Jan 2019, 13:25 IST

Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors

In an Eastern Conference match 2 of the top 3 teams went up against each other as the 1st seed Raptors hosted the 3rd seed Pacers at the Scotiabank Arena.

What was supposed to be a close game on paper turned into a fairly easy game for the Raptors as they beat the Pacers by 121-105.

During the first half the match was pretty close and it was very hard to separate these two teams. But then Toronto amped up their game which led to the Pacers succumbing due to a lack of firepower.

After this game the Raptors climb back to 1st seed with a record of 30-12, while the Pacers are still at 3rd with record of 26-13.

Another important point to be noted is that the Raptors were without Kawhi Leonard, yet they won the game quiet easily.

With that in mind, here are the top 3 talking points from this game -

#3. Toronto's bench mob on fire

Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors

The Raptors bench outscored the Pacers bench by 25 points. This was a big difference and proved to be too much for the Pacers starters to cover that huge gap up.

It's fair to say now that the Raptors have the best bench in the league. They have got scorers, defenders, 3-point shooters and a variety of mixed players sitting on their bench waiting for their opportunity to enter the game and make an impact instantly.

This gives the Raptors a huge advantage over everyone else. Even the best of teams. As no matter what this bench almost always proves to be the superior in every match, if everyone is healthy.

While the bench mob has struggled in voluminous proportions throughout the season, they turned up for this game and let everyone know why they finished with the #1 seed last season and are favourites to snag it again.

