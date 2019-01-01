NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Charlotte Hornets' blowout win over the Orlando Magic

Kaushik Turlapaty

Charlotte Hornets blowout the Orlando Magic

Final Score: Charlotte Hornets defeated Orlando Magic 125-100

After suffering a tough loss on the road in a high-scoring game against the Washington Wizards, the Charlotte Hornets were looking to get back to winning ways hosting the Orlando Magic, who were coming off a close two-point win against the Detroit Pistons.

Charlotte started the game hot and jumped to an early 36-23 lead at the end of the first quarter. They dominated the Magic for the entire 48-minute duration and never really allowed the opposition to feel comfortable.

They went on to blow out the Magic by 25 points and collect an easy win, without breaking a sweat. Hornets' starters, Cody Zeller and Jeremy Lamb both suffered injuries and did not return. Let us take a look at three talking points from the Hornets' blowout win over the Magic at home.

#3 Six Hornets players scored in double-digits

Hornets players showed up at home with strong outings

Throughout the course of this season, we have seen umpteen games when Kemba Walker exploded on offense but the Hornets lost. The fans have been asking the organization to get some help for Kemba, someone who can create their own shot and provide a reliable scoring option.

No one apart from Walker on this team can score on a consistent basis and that has been really bothering this team. Against the Wizards in their last game, when Walker scored 47 points, their second highest-scorer was Marvin Williams with 17 points and the Hornets fell apart.

However, they got their act together against the Magic and it resulted in six players ending up in double-digits scoring. Marvin Williams scored 10 points while Cody Zeller added 14 points of his own. Devonte' Graham and Willy Hernanogomez each scored 10 points off the bench.

