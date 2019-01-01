×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Charlotte Hornets' blowout win over the Orlando Magic

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
14   //    01 Jan 2019, 11:54 IST

Charlotte Hornets blowout the Orlando Magic
Charlotte Hornets blowout the Orlando Magic

Final Score: Charlotte Hornets defeated Orlando Magic 125-100

After suffering a tough loss on the road in a high-scoring game against the Washington Wizards, the Charlotte Hornets were looking to get back to winning ways hosting the Orlando Magic, who were coming off a close two-point win against the Detroit Pistons.

Charlotte started the game hot and jumped to an early 36-23 lead at the end of the first quarter. They dominated the Magic for the entire 48-minute duration and never really allowed the opposition to feel comfortable.

They went on to blow out the Magic by 25 points and collect an easy win, without breaking a sweat. Hornets' starters, Cody Zeller and Jeremy Lamb both suffered injuries and did not return. Let us take a look at three talking points from the Hornets' blowout win over the Magic at home.

#3 Six Hornets players scored in double-digits

Hornets players showed up at home with strong outings
Hornets players showed up at home with strong outings

Throughout the course of this season, we have seen umpteen games when Kemba Walker exploded on offense but the Hornets lost. The fans have been asking the organization to get some help for Kemba, someone who can create their own shot and provide a reliable scoring option.

No one apart from Walker on this team can score on a consistent basis and that has been really bothering this team. Against the Wizards in their last game, when Walker scored 47 points, their second highest-scorer was Marvin Williams with 17 points and the Hornets fell apart.

However, they got their act together against the Magic and it resulted in six players ending up in double-digits scoring. Marvin Williams scored 10 points while Cody Zeller added 14 points of his own. Devonte' Graham and Willy Hernanogomez each scored 10 points off the bench.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Charlotte Hornets Orlando Magic Kemba Walker Jeremy Lamb NBA top 20 NBA Players
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Basketball junkie
NBA 2018-19, Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic: Preview...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Miami Heat's...
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players that the Charlotte Hornets...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA: All-Time Starting 5 of the Charlotte Hornets
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Boston Celtics'...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as Orlando Magic beat the...
RELATED STORY
NBA 18/19: The best 3 contracts on the Charlotte Hornets...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points as Los Angeles Lakers romp...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Orlando Magic routed Toronto Raptors: 3...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us