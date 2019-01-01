NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Indiana Pacers' win over the Atlanta Hawks

Victor Oladipo's most solid game since his return from injury

Final Score: Indiana Pacers defeated Atlanta Hawks 116-108

The Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks met earlier this week and the Pacers edged Hawks in a very well fought contest. After blowing out the Pistons out of Indianapolis in a 37-point blowout game, they were ready once again to host the Atlanta Hawks for their third regular season matchup.

The Hawks, who are at the bottom half of the Eastern Conference Standings, entered this game after a close three-point win over the Cavaliers. This was a close contest with the Pacers up by just three points at the half.

However, the Pacers extended the lead to 16 points at the end of three quarters. Even though the Hawks showed some spirit in the fourth quarter, their late surge fell short as the Pacers ended up winning this game 116-108.

With this win, the Pacers are now on a five-game win streak. They are 3-0 up against the Hawks in the regular season this year. In this article, let us take a look at three talking points from this game.

#3 Six Pacers players scored in double-digits

Bogdonovic tallied 16 points against the Pacers

All the players on the Pacers roster have been scoring a lot this season and are contributing to the best of their abilities to power the team to victory. When the two teams met earlier this week in Atlanta, eight Pacers scored in double-digits to secure the win.

In Indiana, the entire roster once again showed up as six players ended up with double-digit scoring. Bojan Bogdanovic, who is playing the best basketball of his career, scored 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting.

Barring Thaddeus Young who scored 6 points, every other starter scored in double-digits. Darren Collison looked impressive and added 12 points of his own. Off the bench, scored 10 points on 3-for-7 shooting and provided some solid minutes.

