×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Dallas Mavericks' victory over Atlanta Hawks

Jame
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
34   //    13 Dec 2018, 12:43 IST

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks 114-107 in a matchup between two of the league's top rookie guards. With the victory, the Mavs extended their home winning streak to 11 games and also ended a very surprising 10-game losing skid against the Hawks.

The Mavs had already lost the earlier meeting between the two teams this season.

Atlanta Hawks v Dallas Mavericks
Atlanta Hawks v Dallas Mavericks

The Mavs played almost the entire second half without their head coach Rick Carlisle, who got ejected on two quick technical fouls. But they opened the 4th quarter with a 7-0 run to build a 10-point lead in a match that was close throughout.

Dallas have been on a roll lately. They are flying high in the Western Conference and are currently lying seventh in the playoff standings with a 15-11 record.

The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, are one of the bottom-most teams in the NBA with a 6-21 record.

Here are the top 3 takeaways from the match:

#3 The Luka Doncic vs Trae Young matchup

2018 NBA Draft Class
2018 NBA Draft Class

The draft day trade between the Mavs and the Hawks meant that the two rookie guards will forever be compared to each other. In this match, both lived up to the expectations.

Doncic, who is quite easily the favorite for the Rookie of the Year award right now, scored 24 points on 5-14 shooting from the field and 12-15 shooting from the free throw line. He also got just the second double-double of his young career, grabbing 10 boards.

Advertisement

Young matched up brilliantly with the Mavs guard and got a points-assists double-double for himself. He also scored 24 points on 11-20 shooting from the floor while dishing out 10 assists for the game.

Both the rookies are having good seasons, and their development will be crucial for the future of their teams.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Atlanta Hawks Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic
Jame
ANALYST
NBA 2018-19: Who won the Luka Doncic and Trae Young...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Luka 'Wonderboy' Doncic amidst ROTY...
RELATED STORY
NBA: Analysing Rookie Luka Doncic
RELATED STORY
Rookies 2018-19 NBA Season: Points per game Leaders...
RELATED STORY
Do the Hawks regret trading Luka Doncic ?
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Takeaways from Dallas' win over Clippers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Takeaways from Dallas Mavericks' win over...
RELATED STORY
NBA 18/19: 3 things we have learned from the Dallas...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Dallas Maverick's win...
RELATED STORY
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us