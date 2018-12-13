NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Dallas Mavericks' victory over Atlanta Hawks

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks 114-107 in a matchup between two of the league's top rookie guards. With the victory, the Mavs extended their home winning streak to 11 games and also ended a very surprising 10-game losing skid against the Hawks.

The Mavs had already lost the earlier meeting between the two teams this season.

The Mavs played almost the entire second half without their head coach Rick Carlisle, who got ejected on two quick technical fouls. But they opened the 4th quarter with a 7-0 run to build a 10-point lead in a match that was close throughout.

Dallas have been on a roll lately. They are flying high in the Western Conference and are currently lying seventh in the playoff standings with a 15-11 record.

The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, are one of the bottom-most teams in the NBA with a 6-21 record.

Here are the top 3 takeaways from the match:

#3 The Luka Doncic vs Trae Young matchup

The draft day trade between the Mavs and the Hawks meant that the two rookie guards will forever be compared to each other. In this match, both lived up to the expectations.

Doncic, who is quite easily the favorite for the Rookie of the Year award right now, scored 24 points on 5-14 shooting from the field and 12-15 shooting from the free throw line. He also got just the second double-double of his young career, grabbing 10 boards.

Young matched up brilliantly with the Mavs guard and got a points-assists double-double for himself. He also scored 24 points on 11-20 shooting from the floor while dishing out 10 assists for the game.

Both the rookies are having good seasons, and their development will be crucial for the future of their teams.

