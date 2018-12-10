NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Milwaukee Bucks' win against the Toronto Raptors

Giannis and Kawhi

Final Score: Bucks defeated Raptors, 104-99

After a 10-point loss against the Golden State Warriors, the Milwaukee Bucks were in Toronto for a game against the Raptors. The hosts were coming off a one-point tough overtime loss against the Brooklyn Nets.

This was a feast for basketball fans as two of the conference's best teams were pitted against each other. The match lived up to the hype and did involve some good basketball. The Bucks' starters were exceptional and did a great job scoring against the Raptors' defenders.

With the Raptors taking an early 30-25 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Bucks stormed back and it was a two-point game at halftime. The match was well poised in the second half and the Bucks eventually came out on top and got the win. They have now defeated the Raptors twice this season. Let us take a look at three of the talking points from this matchup.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo could not be stopped

Giannis Antetokounmpo's monster double-double helped the Bucks past Raptors

Stat line: 19 points, 19 rebounds, 6 assists and a block on 53.3 % shooting

Giannis Antetokounmpo's pursuit of MVP trophy continued as he had himself a night against the Toronto Raptors. He dominated the entire game and played a huge role in the Bucks getting the win.

He started the game with a mid-range jumper and with the score tied at 30-30 in the first quarter, Giannis dunked one to give the Bucks a two-point lead. Even though Kawhi did a great job guarding the 'Greek Freak', he used his passing ability to keep the momentum going.

After featuring in 37 minutes of action, he scored 19 points and also had 19 rebounds to put together a monster double-double. He was efficient from the field and went 8-for-15, including 1-for-3 from behind the arc.

