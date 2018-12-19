NBA 2018/19: 5 reasons why the Lakers could dominate the playoffs

LA Lakers could break their trophy drought this year

The last NBA off-season was busy with rumours swirling around one man, LeBron James. The question everyone was asking was, “Where would LeBron go?".

And as predicted by many, he ended up in the most prestigious and the ever-hyped, Los Angeles Lakers, who themselves were in search of recognition and success ever since the retirement of the great Kobe Bryant. This was a marriage made in heaven!

But with questions lingering on how LeBron could stop the Stephen Curry led- Golden State juggernaut, which just won three out of the last four finals and swept past LeBron’s Cavaliers a month earlier. The question still remained on how the Lakers would build a team around the best player in the world.

The team as expected struggled early into the season with a record of 2-6 and were written off by many. Since then, the Lakers have improved drastically and are in a strong position to make the playoffs and are considered by many as major contenders.

Here's an insight into their strengths and how the Lakers can use them to strive effectively in their tryst for the Championship:

#1 Defense

McGee's skill set has been detrimental to the Lakers form

Defensive short-comings were the main reason why Cleveland Cavaliers struggled against the Warriors last season. And as Colin Cowherd pointed out in his podcast, you just cannot beat Warriors at their own game.

The Cavaliers just built their team with shooters around LeBron and with the likes of Jr Smith, Rodney Hood, Kyle Korver all miserably failing, LeBron was left with nothing but a wooden spoon.

This is where the Lakers have acted smartly. They added former Warriors veteran center, JaVale McGee to their roster, who is already leading the charts in blocks this season. The Lakers are not a heavy possession dependent side.

Their main strength is the fast counter and they lead the charts in break out points. They are also retaining the possession at quick intervals with defensive guards like Rondo and Ball, whose steals have been invaluable.

