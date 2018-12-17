NBA 2018-19: 6 Players averaging a double-double this season

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 49 // 17 Dec 2018, 22:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rudy Gobert makes his way to this list

There are several players in the league who are known for their ability to put together double-doubles like they are nothing. These players, quite understandably, play at the center position and use their height and strength to dunk the ball and collect rebounds.

Some of these players are also defensive stalwarts and cause nightmares to the opposition players in the paint. Their double-double performances play a key role in the team's success. In this article, we present you six players who are averaging a double-double this season. Read on to find out.

#6 Jusuf Nurkic

Jusuf Nurkic continues to come up big for the Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic is probably having the best season of his career in the NBA and is averaging career-highs in all the five statistical categories. The 24-year old's dominance in the paint is one of the main reasons why the Portland Trail Blazers are currently in playoffs contention.

In his third season with the franchise, he is averaging 14.4 points, 10.5 rebounds per game and for the Trail Blazers to make a deep run in the playoffs, they need Nurkic to be at his absolute best.

#5 DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan is a constant double-double threat

DeAndre Jordan signed a one-year $24.1 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks in the off-season and is definitely having a noteworthy season with the franchise. Jordan, who is shooting at 74.8 % from the free-throw line with his new shooting action, has been stellar so far.

The Mavericks man, who is known as a walking double-double has posted 17 double-doubles so far this season and has been a force to reckon with in the paint. He is averaging 11.0 points and 13.9 rebounds per game, as the Mavs look to make it to the playoffs this season.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement