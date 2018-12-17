NBA 2018-19: Do the Houston Rockets still have a chance of saving their season?

James Harden during the Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards game

At the start of the season, the Houston Rockets looked like contenders. They seemed like a top-five Western Conference team, a team that could rival the Golden State Warriors.

But their season hasn't gone as expected. The Rockets are currently 12th in the Western Conference.

That said, they're in an interesting position right now. Standing 14-14 for the season, they are finally a .500 team, which means they have a even record. In other words, they've played 28 games so far and won half of them.

The Rockets' record isn't bad, but it is underwhelming. A record of 14-14 is decent but in the Western Conference, it could easily be a ticket to doom. If the Rockets were in the Eastern Conference, they would be the sixth or seventh seed - significantly higher than their current standing.

Some fans (myself included) expected better from them, especially with the addition of Carmelo Anthony. In the off-season, the Rockets signed Anthony to a one-year deal, which was for the veteran minimum.

Anthony had received a buyout from the Atlanta Hawks, and the deal with Houston seemed like a win-win for both sides. For the Rockets, they received another star to pair with Chris Paul and James Harden. For Anthony, he received a chance to join a contender.

This was an opportunity to potentially win a championship.

However, Anthony's time with the Rockets turned out to be short-lived. On 15 November 2018, the Rockets and Anthony agreed to part ways. Since then, Anthony has not played, and has been the subject of some intense trade rumors.

Although the Carmelo Anthony situation did not work out, the Rockets still have a chance of saving their season. They've won three straight games, which includes a 15-point win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday (The Rockets won 126-111).

James Harden had a 50-point triple-double in that game. He had an impressive 50 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to help lead the Rockets to victory. This game, as well as their other recent wins, have got the Rockets to at least level terms.

The Rockets have a steep hill to climb. They're no longer fighting for the top seed of the Western Conference; they are now fighting to become a playoff seed. Will the Rockets be a top team in the West?

It seems unlikely, but they are on the right track. They are .500 and on a winning streak; if they continue to improve their record, they'll be playoff-bound in due time.

