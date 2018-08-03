NBA 2018-19 Free Agency: Worst Contract By Team - Central Division

Is Zach LaVine's contract the worst this offseason?

After LeBron dominated the Eastern Conference for the past eight years with little to no resistance, he is now headed west, leaving the competition for the spot in the finals completely open.

For Cleveland, the team LeBron just left, it is an opportunity for a new beginning. With the keys in the hands of recently drafted Colin Sexton, their aim is to rebuild and stay competitive.

A team like Detroit, on the other hand, is under a lot of pressure to win now. With Coach of the Year, Dwane Casey, they are expected to at least make the playoffs this time.

Indiana exceeded expectations last year but created bigger ones for this year. The amazing improvement of Victor Oladipo sets the Pacers' bar for this upcoming season much higher.

Milwaukee didn’t quite live up to their expectations, but with a young crew who is continuously improving and a potential superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo, they need to achieve some postseason success.

For Chicago, steadily improving their young bunch is the goal. After Lauri Markkanen made the All-Rookie First Team, there are high hopes for rookie Wendell Carter Jr. to show the same level of potential.

These Central Division teams made some moves in the offseason in order to achieve the goals mentioned above. But here are the worst contract each team inked this following summer.

#1 Cleveland Cavaliers - Kevin Love

Could Kevin Love keep the Cavs in the playoffs now that LeBron is gone?

Signing Love to a four-year/$120M extension, starting in 2019, gives Cleveland the talent they need to stay competitive and an option to trade him in the future for some value.

However, there are some problems with this deal.

First, this signing shows the Cavs' hope of Love to return to his Minnesota form. In his last season with the T-Wolves, Love averaged 26.1 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, while shooting over 37 percent from three.

The problem is Kevin Love didn’t come much near that in his four years as a Cavalier. Counting on him magically returning to his old self four years later is ill-advised.

Second, in the past four years Love suffered five back injuries and three knee injuries. Although these injuries are a lot to handle for any player, for a 6-10, 250 pounds big-man, who will turn 30 this September, the erosion is much bigger.

Love did show sparks of the player he used to be last season, but paying him near-max dollars, hoping he will return to form and stay fit, is a huge gamble.

