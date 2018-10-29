NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets: 3 Talking Points

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

Final Score: Warriors defeat Nets, 120-114

Two nights after beating the New York Knicks, on the back of dominant performances, the Golden State Warriors visited Brooklyn to take on the Nets. The hosts were with a record of 2-3 and lost their recent game against the Pelicans by two points in a thrilling encounter.

The Warriors continued their dominance with strong performances from Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. Albeit the visitors had a huge lead after the end of three quarters, the Nets fought back with some brilliant 3-point shooting in the fourth quarter and it looked like they were going to upset the Warriors.

The Nets won the fourth quarter 37-27 but the Warriors managed to hold on to the win, 120-114. Through the course of this article, let us take a look at three talking points from this game at the Barclays Center.

#3 Draymond Green's monster performance

Draymond Green had 5 steals in this game. Credit: SFGate

Draymond Green was sensational in the game against Wizards where he had 12 assists. In the game against Nets, he showed his game-sense once again and dished out 13 dimes to show what he can bring to the table on the offensive end.

He was brilliant on the defensive end as well, just as you would expect, as his presence resulted in 5 steals. He was sharp and his strong defence led to multiple turnovers for Nets.

The highlight of the game came in the fourth quarter when he threw a lob to Andre Iguodala who slammed it down. Green finished the game with 8 points, 4 rebounds, 13 assists and 5 steals, filled the stat sheet.

With Green in such good form, the Warriors' defence is looking really good and are definitely on their way to 3-peat.

