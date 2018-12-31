NBA 2018-19: Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks, Preview and prediction

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers (24-12) vs Atlanta Hawks (11-24), Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The Indiana Pacers will host the Atlanta Hawks tonight at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Pacers are coming off a victory against the Detroit Pistons, whereas the Hawks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last outing on Saturday.

Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Indiana Pacers' perspective

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are a team that is not highly spoken of in the media, but they have been excellent this season. They are one of the top contenders in the East and currently stand at the third position just below the Toronto Raptors.

They routed the Detroit Pistons on Friday 125-88. The game saw seven Pacers players reach double figures in scoring which gives us an idea about the bench strength.

Darren Collison and Domantas Sabonis scored 19 points apiece, while Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young scored 17 points each.

The Pacers are an example of a team that performs as a unit. They have improved to 24-12 for the season and have lost only five games at home out of the 18 played. They will be looking for another blowout victory here.

The Atlanta Hawks' perspective

Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks have been hot lately with two wins on the trot. They have now won 11 games this season.

They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Trae Young led the pack with 21 points, nine assists and three rebounds. John Collins supported him well with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The bench has been contributing well with players like Vince Carter putting up decent numbers. Carter scored 21 points and grabbed four rebounds in their last game.

How things might unfold

The Hawks have been excellent lately but have not beaten the top teams. They still have a lot to prove, but they are consistently improving.

Considering this season's history of the two teams, the Pacers are clear favourites at home. They have been dominant at home right through the season and should continue the trend tonight.

Prediction: Pacers to beat the Hawks

