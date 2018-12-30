NBA 2018-19: Milwaukee Bucks beat Brooklyn Nets, 3 Talking Points

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 // 30 Dec 2018, 17:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Final Score: Milwaukee Bucks beat Brooklyn Nets, 129-115

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks had an easy game against the tired Brooklyn Nets on Saturday and beat them by 129-115.

It was a tremendous offensive performance by the Bucks and they outperformed the Nets in every department.

Bucks looked substantial right from the word go as Brook Lopez knocked down a couple of three-pointers and helped Bucks finish the quarter with a 6-point lead.

The second quarter could not get any better as Bucks routed the Nets. They had a 9-0 run to finish the half which took the lead to 19 points. Nets had some good looking shots, but they gave up too much space on the perimeter for the Bucks team to shoot.

The lead increased to 20 points in the third quarter as it ended with a 106-86 scoreline.

Nets made a small comeback in the final quarter, led by their reserves. But it was not enough as Bucks sealed the win with an 8-0 run at the end and won the game by 14 points.

Let us talk about the three main points from the match.

#3 Nets can take some positives from the game

Brooklyn Nets

Nets played their third game in the last four days. It was their second loss in the last 24 hours. They looked tired and were missing the services of few players. They were missing D'Angelo Russell, who scored 30+ points in the previous game.

Advertisement

When we talk about their performance in Saturday's game, Nets had three players in double figures who came off the bench. The bench showed great signs, led by Shabazz Napier who scored 32 points, and had seven assists and four rebounds. DeMarre Carroll and Kenneth Faried also contributed 18 and 21 points off the bench.

Jerret Allen took revenge on Giannis Antetokounmpo by blocking his dunk attempt.

Watch the video of it:

Jarrett Allen STUFFS the Greek Freak! ✋🛑 pic.twitter.com/t5eqGJtdOm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 29, 2018

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement