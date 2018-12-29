NBA 2018-19, Orlando Magic routed Toronto Raptors: 3 Talking points

Final Score: Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors, 116-87

Nikola Vucevic

Toronto Raptors were blown out by the Orlando Magic yesterday at the Amway Center.

Magic avoided their fifth loss in a row by beating the Raptors at home under an epic performance by Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic scored 30 points, 20 rebounds and eight assists.

It was an excellent night for the Magic team as they not only had a great night offensively but also defensively. They rebounded the ball well, and shot effortlessly over the Raptors' side, especially in the paint.

Raptors, on the other hand, had a horrible shooting night. The leading scorer for the team was Kawhi Leonard who contributed 21 points and six rebounds. They missed the services of Kyle Lowry and Valanciunas which further escalated the blow out process.

Raptors led the game at the end of the first quarter with three points but were outscored in the second and third by 67-34. Let us talk about the three main points from the match.

#3 Raptors had the worst shooting night in their franchise history

Toronto Raptors

After leading by three points at the end of the first quarter, it was all a downhill ride for the Raptors.

Raptors shot 5 out of 23 from the field in the second quarter and felt weak on the defensive end. They scored just 19 points in the quarter and gave away 32. Thus the lead of three converted into a trail by 9 points.

Danny Green picked up his third foul during the 6th-minute mark of the second quarter and had to be benched, which escalated the horrible shooting display.

Raptors ended the game with a 29% shooting from the field. However, they knocked down 12 three points in the game which was the only positive sign for them.

Raptors had a franchise-worst 2-point shooting night with just 26.2%:

Tonight was the worst 2-point shooting night in Raptors franchise history. 26.2%. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) December 29, 2018

