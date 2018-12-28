NBA 2018-19, Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors: Preview and Prediction

Orlando Magic (14-19) vs Toronto Raptors (26-10), Amway Center

Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors

The Orlando Magic will host the Toronto Raptors at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Magic are coming off a loss against the Phoenix Suns, whereas the Raptors beat the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

It is an essential game for the Magic, and they desperately need a win here. They are standing at 10th place in the Eastern Conference, and will be targeting the playoffs.

The Raptors have had injury problems lately, and have been resting their players time and again. Serge Ibaka has missed a few games now, while Kyle Lowry has been in and out. Orlando can take advantage of that tonight.

Let us see how things stand for both teams.

The Orlando Magic perspective

San Antonio Spurs v Orlando Magic

The Magic have lost four games back to back now and will be looking to avoid the fifth loss, but the challenge will be tough tonight as they face the leading team in the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors.

They had a close loss to the Phoenix Suns the day before as they lost by just two points. D.J. Augustin had a big game with 27 points and six assists.

Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while Terrence Ross came off the bench and contributed 18 points.

Nine players entered the court against the Suns, and seven out of them scored in double figures, which shows excellent depth in the lineup. However, they fell short as Suns took the win by just two points.

As a team, the Magic are averaging 102.9 points and shooting 44.3% from the field. They are grabbing 42.3 rebounds per game and shooting 35.2% from beyond the three-point line.

They will be looking to take advantage of the home crowd and end the losing streak tonight.

