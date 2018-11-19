NBA 2018-19: Paul Goerge is doing much more than just scoring points

Paul George

Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a 10-5 start this season and look solid.

Irrespective of the fact that they have missed the services of Russel Westbrook, who has been out for around six games due to an ankle injury, the team has gelled together and performed well.

Dennis Schroder and Steven Adams, both have been performing well. Dennis Schroder has been getting more minutes because of Westbrook's injury and has not disappointed us. He is averaging 16.7 points and 5.7 assists whereas, Adams is averaging 15.9 points and 10.1 rebounds.

The whole team has been putting up good numbers

One man though has been on fire for them. Paul George who had a slow start to the season is averaging 24.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals. He is averaging career-highs in points, assists, rebounds and steals.

Thunder have won 10 out of their last 11 games. George has scored at least 30 points in the last three games, shooting 52 percent from the field and 45 percent from the three-point range.

His role as a defensive rebounder in the absence of Westbrook is one of the reasons for his increase in rebound numbers. Coach Billy Donovan considers George as a defensive rebounder who can also act as a playmaker.

Billy Donovan's statement on Paul George:

“It’s huge because it allows everybody else to run and it’s a little bit different when your point guard’s not necessarily bringing the ball up the floor,” Donovan said. “All of the sudden, (George) has gotten matched up against the other team’s point guards.

“Plus, I think, with all of his size and his length and his vision, he can see over the top of the defence and he can make plays and create offence for other guys.”

George has been contributing in a lot of ways for the team. His rebounding and playmaking role has been crucial for winning matches especially in the absence of Westbrook. They play Sacremento Kings tonight and will be missing Westbrook again as he has been listed out due to personal reasons.

It will be important to see if he is able to keep up these stats after Westbrook's return too.