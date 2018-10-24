×
NBA 2018-19 Predictions: Crystal Ball for 24th October

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
11   //    24 Oct 2018, 17:49 IST

New York Knicks v Milwaukee Bucks
New York Knicks v Milwaukee Bucks

The 2018-19 NBA regular season campaign has already gotten into a midseason groove, with a number of teams bursting right out of the gate in top gear and making their presence felt across the league.

Whatever we've seen from teams so far has put us in position to spin the crystal ball and predict the outcomes of upcoming games, and that is just what we do in today's edition of predictions for games to be played on 23rd October.

#1 Atlanta Hawks at Dallas Mavericks, American Airlines Center

2018 NBA Draft
2018 NBA Draft

Win/Loss column: Hawks 1-2, Mavericks 2-1

Rest: Hawks - 2 days, Mavericks - 1 day

Tip-off: 7 PM ET, 4:30 AM IST (25th October)

Preview:

The Hawks are on an all-out tank job, but rookie Trae Young became the first player from the 2018 draft class to post 30+ points in a single game in their blowout win at the Quicken Loans Arena this Sunday. In only his 3rd game, Young posted a 35 point, 10 assist game - the only rookie other than LeBron and Steph to achieve this feat in the modern NBA.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, will be happy for trading up in the draft and acquiring Luka Doncic from the Hawks in exchange for the former Oklahoma Sooner and a Miami Heat first-round pick.

The reigning Euroleague MVP and #3 pick in the draft has gotten off to a pretty good start himself, posting 26 points in a win for the Mavs over the Timberwolves in only his second game of the season.

Matchup to look out for: Luka Doncic vs Trae Young

Prediction: 20 point win for the Mavericks, with the lead at halftime being possibly even more.

