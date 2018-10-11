NBA 2018-19 Season Preview: Oklahoma City Thunder

PG was retained

After what was a failed experiment last season with Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony, Oklahoma City Thunder did manage to sign Paul George back on a long-term deal. However, they said goodbye to Carmelo Anthony by cutting him.

The 'Super Team' assembled last year

What looked like an impressive team on paper last season with Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, and Steven Adams failed to achieve on the court. They had a constant misunderstanding of who was the Alpha dog on the team.

Everybody in the NBA knows the kind of character that Russell Westbrook has when coupled with a player of the nature of Carmelo Anthony, and indeed, it was hard for the team to come to terms and find any playing style on the court.

Oklahoma City Thunder will be a very different team this season. They lacked bench support last season and have improved on that area. They have added players like Dennis Schroder and Nerlens Noel who will be looking to improve their game this season.

No matter how well balanced they look on paper at the start of the season, they will still have to prove their worth and make it as one of the top teams in the Western Conference, which is loaded with talent. They will have to put up a fight, and Russell Westbrook will have to lead this team to the glory of a playoff run that is deep.

Russel Westbrook's gameplay will decide the fortunes of the OKC

Coach Bill Donovan will have close eyes upon him. Fail to make a good run this season, and his job might be in jeopardy. Oklahoma City Thunder will be the dark horse of the Western Conference.

They still have a lot to prove. Russell Westbrook is an explosive player and will be putting his numbers on the stat sheet. Will other players be able to follow through? Will Russell Westbrook be able finally to trust his teammates and take a team approach rather than self-centered approach, is a fact that remains to be seen.

The success of Oklahoma City Thunder team will depend on what type of basketball they play on the court and their team chemistry.