NBA 2018-19 Season: Top 10 shooting guards today

Amulya Shekhar

Harden switching on to a big man on offense is about as sure a point-generating formula as any in the league

In anticipation of the 2018-19 NBA season, we decided to rank the top 10 players at each of the conventional basketball positions - point guards, shooting guards, small forwards, power forwards and centers. The list of the most elite point guards going into the new season is already out - you can read it here.

The list of top 10 shooting guards was relatively easier to decide on than the one-guards list - purely because the league is much stronger at the PG position than at the two-guard position, which is mostly manned by role players and sharpshooting specialists across the league today.

However, the top 10 list of off-guards is arguably as strong as, if not stronger, the list of point men. Read on to find out who finished No.1:

#10 CJ McCollum

CJ has evolved into an All-Star caliber player for three seasons now

Per nba.com, CJ McCollum was the most active athlete in the entire league last season, running an average of 2.9 miles per game. CJ has evolved into an All-Star caliber player for three seasons now, and he's as good on the ball as he's off it - a busybody spending 24 seconds coming off screens and getting open on the perimeter.

Defence is still a concern for the undersized shooting guard, but, as Jennifer would note from the offseason, CJ is trying his hardest on that end of the floor.

He may never be more than a league-average defender at that, but he's doing an okay job of it right now; although it won't be enough for the Blazers to be true title contenders any time soon.

A drop off in his efficiency in 2017-18 from 2016-17 means CJ is now on the verge of being upstaged among the top 10 shooting guards in the league, but he holds on to his spot among the elite guards of the league.

