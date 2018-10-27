NBA 2018-19: Should the Cavaliers start Collin Sexton?

Collin Sexton During Warm-ups

On Thursday, the Cleveland Cavaliers suffered their 5th straight loss of the season. They lost to the Detroit Pistons by 7 points. The final score was 110-103. The Pistons remain undefeated (4-0) while the Cavaliers are winless (0-5). Both the Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder remain winless in this early season.

The Cavaliers are off to a bad start this season. They started their season with a loss to the Toronto Raptors. Kawhi Leonard made his regular season debut with the Raptors against the Cavs. The Raptors beat the Cavaliers 116-104. Leonard tallied a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds. The Cavaliers have lost every game since then. Their losses include to the Timberwolves, the Hawks, the Nets, and the Pistons.

The expectations for the Cavaliers weren't high, but I expected more from them. The Cavaliers lost their best player in LeBron James during the off-season. James agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are currently 2-3 since James made his debut. The loss of a player such as LeBron James is a setback for any team. It forces a team to change their style of play and form a new identity. This is currently happening to the Cavaliers. The season is still young, so there is a possibility they'll turn things around. But, they must make adjustments. Their first, should be their starting line-up.

In their first five games, the Cavs' starting line-up has been George Hill, Rodney Hood, Cedi Osman, Kevin Love, and Tristan Thompson. Their line-up was somewhat different against the Pistons. This was due to Kevin Love suffering from a sore foot. Channing Frye stepped in for Kevin Love as the starting power forward.

In this line-up, George Hill is the starting point guard, he averages 12.0 points and 2.4 assists. He also averages 26.2 minutes per game. In the last game, he scored 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting against the Pistons, playing a total of 22 minutes.

Hill is playing well for the Cavaliers, but he would be more beneficial to the Cavs as a reserve. He would be more suited to the cause of the Cavs should he be given the task of the backup point guard. In that scenario, Collin Sexton should be placed in the starting line-up.

Collin Sexton was the 8th pick of this year's NBA draft. The Cavaliers acquired their pick from the Boston Celtics. The Celtics traded the pick alongside Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and Ante Zizic to the Cavs, receiving Kyrie Irving in exchange.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons

The Cavaliers held onto the pick despite its trade value using it to draft University of Alabama guard Collin Sexton. Sexton played well in the Las Vegas Summer League, where he averaged 19.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

Sexton averages 11.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, finishing yesterday's game with 14 points and 5 rebounds in 25 minutes. Collin Sexton is getting playing time, but his production could be better if he starts the game instead of coming on. Both Sexton and the Cavs would benefit from him being in the starting line-up.

The Cavaliers face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. The Pacers are currently 3-2 this season while the Cavs are fighting for their first win. The Pacers will be a challenge and the Cavs must prepare themselves.

A way to do so is inserting Sexton into the starting line-up. If Sexton is placed in the starting line-up, he could set the tone rather than adjust to it. The Cavs may not make the adjustment, but they should at least consider it. They have nothing to lose at this point.