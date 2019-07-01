×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: Top 5 dunks from last season

Paavan Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
24   //    01 Jul 2019, 20:44 IST

Vince Carter throwing down a two-handed slam
Vince Carter throwing down a two-handed slam

There is nothing in the world of basketball that gets a crowd more hyped up than a good dunk.

A solid dunk makes an arena erupt and instills confidence and motivation in teammates. In the NBA, where athletes are of the highest caliber and possess great athleticism, we get to witness many amazing dunks on a daily basis.

It must be noted that it's nearly impossible to pick five out of the dozens and dozens of dunks we witness on a daily basis in the league.

To create this list of the five best dunks of this past season, I have taken into account the defender on which the dunk was performed, the difficulty level, style points, and the situation that the dunker was in.

On that note, here are the top 5 dunks from the 2018-19 NBA season.

#5 Paul George on Giannis Antetokounmpo, 27th January 2019

One of the best posters from the 2018-19 season, Paul George executed a mean one-handed dunk on none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

With the Oklahoma City Thunder up by 4 points with a little over a minute remaining, George split the defense and went straight to the rim, delivering a much-needed bucket to keep the momentum going.

What makes this dunk so special is not just the difficulty of it - I don't need to tell you how impossibly tough that dunk is, but it's also the fact that it was on Giannis, a DPOY candidate.

What makes it even more special is the sheer audacity of George to attempt such a play in clutch time with only 4 points separating the two sides and just a minute remaining. Just a beautiful, beautiful bucket by Paul George and one to savour.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Miami Heat Orlando Magic Aaron Gordon Derrick Jones Jr. NBA Players
Advertisement
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Eastern Conference: Southeast Division Standings so far
RELATED STORY
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Playoffs
RELATED STORY
Shaquille O'Neal in the Hall of Fame: 5 reasons there will never be another Shaq
RELATED STORY
NBA: 6 players whose jerseys were burned by fans
RELATED STORY
Orlando Magic: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 posterizing dunks of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Most Disrespectful Dunks In NBA History
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Posterizing Dunks on LeBron James
RELATED STORY
Top 10 playmakers in NBA for 2012-13 season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us