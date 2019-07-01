NBA 2018-19: Top 5 dunks from last season

Vince Carter throwing down a two-handed slam

There is nothing in the world of basketball that gets a crowd more hyped up than a good dunk.

A solid dunk makes an arena erupt and instills confidence and motivation in teammates. In the NBA, where athletes are of the highest caliber and possess great athleticism, we get to witness many amazing dunks on a daily basis.

It must be noted that it's nearly impossible to pick five out of the dozens and dozens of dunks we witness on a daily basis in the league.

To create this list of the five best dunks of this past season, I have taken into account the defender on which the dunk was performed, the difficulty level, style points, and the situation that the dunker was in.

On that note, here are the top 5 dunks from the 2018-19 NBA season.

#5 Paul George on Giannis Antetokounmpo, 27th January 2019

One of the best posters from the 2018-19 season, Paul George executed a mean one-handed dunk on none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

With the Oklahoma City Thunder up by 4 points with a little over a minute remaining, George split the defense and went straight to the rim, delivering a much-needed bucket to keep the momentum going.

What makes this dunk so special is not just the difficulty of it - I don't need to tell you how impossibly tough that dunk is, but it's also the fact that it was on Giannis, a DPOY candidate.

What makes it even more special is the sheer audacity of George to attempt such a play in clutch time with only 4 points separating the two sides and just a minute remaining. Just a beautiful, beautiful bucket by Paul George and one to savour.

