NBA 2018-19: Top 5 Players by Field-Goal Percentage so far

Two of the most feared talents in the paint.

As would become clearer in the coming slides, the league leaders in Field-Goal percentage are not point guards or regulation shooters, but big men who play under the rim. Their job is to secure the paint on defense and play post-up offense over their counterparts.

Since their presence beneath the rim is indispensable to their team's offensive efficiency in terms of second-chance points and more, these big men fare well when it comes to scoring at a higher rate. They are the closest to the rim, thereby holding a higher chance of getting a bucket at almost every possession.

Some of the elite bigs have been stacked together in this piece to give us the top 5 players when it comes to field-goal percentage this season so far.

Note: Only players who have made/are on track to make 300 field goals have been considered.

#5 JaVale McGee (Los Angeles Lakers) - 61.3%

JaVale McGee's progress over the years is worth applauding.

JaVale McGee's conversion rates in recent years are relatively higher when compared to his numbers in LA only because he's getting way more minutes with the Lakers. His rebounding and scoring averages of 6.6 and 11.0 are the highest he has recorded in the last eight seasons.

Getting almost two blocks per game for the purple-n-gold this season, McGee has proven to be a legit two-way center for the ailing Lakers squad.

Highlight: In a shocking loss to the Suns this month for the Lakers, JaVale dropped a season-high 21 points on a perfect 10-10 shooting display from the floor.

#4 Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Clippers) - 61.8%

Montrezl Harrell has been an integral part of the Clippers' recent surge.

Montrezl has been at the forefront of the Clippers' offense all season long, dropping career-high scoring numbers along the way. He is rebounding at a career-high rate of 6.7 per game along with shooting almost 62% from the floor.

He is the perfect power forward for the dynamic Clippers squad, giving them more than 26 minutes of high powered basketball coming off the bench.

Highlight: Harrell recorded his career-high of 32 points versus the Mavericks two weeks ago, shooting an efficient 14-17 from the floor.

