NBA 2019-20: 5 Bold predictions for Rookie of the Year

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 38 // 24 Aug 2019, 16:01 IST

Last season was the first time in 34 years that the top five picks went on to make the All-Rookie First Team.

As was expected, the recently held NBA Rookie survey projected Zion Williamson to be the Rookie of the Year, as he received the highest votes(35%) from his draft classmates. However, it is also worth noting that in the previous 10 years of the survey, the top vote-getter has gone on to win the coveted award just once. And that was when Durant received 54% votes back in 2007.

Well, after all, these are mostly teenagers voting based on their superficial analysis of what they've witnessed so far and so the anomaly kind of makes sense. And as is the norm, it is never necessary that the No. 1 pick from the draft might go on to win it all singlehandedly.

Therefore, here we try and forge the possibilities of a palpable upset in the form of a few bold predictions for the ROY hardware during the upcoming season.

#1 Cam Reddish

The Duke name continues to dominate the NBA landscape.

One of the most outstandings threads from the recently held Rookie Survey was Cam Reddish. In terms of who will have the best career, the 19-year-old was chosen over Zion and others by his classmates as he ended up receiving 19% of the votes.

While the former No. 3 overall prospect slipped to 10th in June’s NBA Draft, many scouts are of the strong belief that Cam might have the highest ceiling of any player in his age group. Playing alongside RJ and Zion at Duke, Reddish averaged a decent 13.5 ppg and was able to make a name for himself despite the hype surrounding his teammates.

Moreover, NBA Draft guru Rashad Phillips - who is widely known for his spot-on draft predictions - has regarded this youngster as the second coming of the great Tracy McGrady.

Which NBA team is willing to unlock this kids true potential? pic.twitter.com/s4Gvme19Sk — Rashad Phillips (@RP3natural) May 2, 2019

