NBA 2019-20: Rookie of the Year Power Rankings Week 15

Zion Williamson finally made his long-awaited debut with the New Orleans Pelicans last week

Zion Williamson finally made his long-awaited debut for the New Orleans Pelicans last week following a lengthy injury layoff. As the most talked-about rookie to enter the league since a certain LeBron James, Williamson's debut created plenty of excitement around the NBA - and also injected a much-needed boost into the race to be named 2020 Rookie of the Year.

For much of the first half of the season, the same few individuals were battling to succeed Luka Doncic as the best rookie in the league and needless to say, Williamson's return was a welcome addition. So, as we head into Week 15 of the 2019-20 season, here we will take a look at the latest Rookie of the Year Power Rankings.

#5 Michael Porter Jr. - Denver Nuggets

Porter Jr's impact on the Denver Nuggets continues to grow

Michael Porter Jr. was selected with the 14th overall pick by the Denver Nuggets back in 2018, and after missing the entire 18-19 campaign due to injury, the 21-year-old is finally making an impact in the NBA. Due to Denver's depth and ongoing concerns regarding his back injury, Porter Jr.'s minutes were low throughout the first few months of the season, and his season averages of 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest don't exactly jump off the page.

However, Porter Jr. averaged another double-double last week - and over his last 10 appearances - he has averaged 12.7 points, 7.3 rebounds in just 21.6 minutes. Porter Jr. dropped 17 points in just 24 minutes against the Rockets on Sunday, and he is now shooting 52.2 percent from the field, and a ridiculous 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. The small forward's health will be key, although his impact on the Nuggets is only growing, and he is a player to watch over the coming weeks.

1 / 3 NEXT