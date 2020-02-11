NBA 2019-20: Rookie of the Year Power Rankings Week 17

Memphis point guard Ja Morant is among the standout candidates to be named 2020 Rookie of the Year

The annual NBA All-Star Game will take place in Chicago this weekend. As always, the showpiece event will provide no shortage of excitement over three days of thrilling action - although the All-Star Weekend highlights that we are now heading towards the business end of the 2019-20 NBA season.

With just over a third of the season left to play, there is an ongoing battle in both conferences for playoff spots and homecourt advantage - while several standout players are aiming to pick up one of the season-ending individual awards. Following Zion Williamson's return last month, the race to be named Rookie of the Year is heating up - and here we will take a look at the final power rankings heading into the All-Star break.

#5 De'Andre Hunter - Atlanta Hawks

De'Andre Hunter has performed well despite Atlanta's disappointing form so far this season

The Atlanta Hawks have endured another disappointing campaign although De'Andre Hunter has quietly enjoyed an excellent debut season. Selected with the fourth overall pick last summer, Hunter has been a mainstay in the Hawks' starting lineup and only Trae Young and John Collins are averaging more minutes per contest.

Hunter started last week by recording 12 points and five rebounds against the Timberwolves, and following a quiet showing against the Celtics, the 22-year-old recorded 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 steals during Atlanta's double-overtime win over the Knicks. He finished shooting 7-for-15 from the field, while his improved three-point shooting was on show as he connected with three of his seven attempts from deep.

Hunter also contributed 10 points against the Magic on Monday, and the University of Virginia product is currently averaging 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per contest.

