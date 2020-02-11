NBA Power Ranking Week 17: Toronto Raptors continue to surge as the Milwaukee Bucks remain top of the standings

The Toronto Raptors have been among the NBA's best performing teams since the turn of the year

The 2019-20 NBA season is well past the halfway mark and we are just days away from the annual All-Star Weekend. While the focus has turned towards the much-anticipated event in Chicago, teams around the NBA are running out of time to achieve their respective goals for the season - and there will be a mad dash for the playoffs over the next two months. Nevertheless, several teams already find themselves in strong positions, and here we will take a look at the power rankings heading into the final week ahead of the All-Star break.

#10 Miami Heat - Record: 34-18

The Heat have struggled without Jimmy Butler

After opening the week with a huge win over the Sixers, Miami went on to lose to the Clippers, Kings, and Trail Blazers. They now face a fight to secure homecourt advantage for the playoffs, although Jimmy Butler is expected to return this week, while Andre Iguodala also appears to be an excellent addition.

#9 Oklahoma City Thunder - Record: 32-21

Dennis Schroder has made a huge impact from the OKC bench

The Thunder have been the surprise team of the season so far, and Sam Presti opted against selling off his best assets ahead of the trade deadline. The Thunder will almost certainly make the playoffs for a fifth straight season, and with a 32-21 record - homecourt advantage is starting to look like a real possibility.

#8 Philadelphia 76ers - Record: 33-21

Ben Simmons continues to shine for the Sixers

The Sixers have struggled since the turn of the year, although they managed to get back on track last week by picking up wins over the Grizzlies and Bulls. Philadelphia also managed to add shooters ahead of the trade deadline, and with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid firing - the Sixers will be a team to watch over the final months of the season.

