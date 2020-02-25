NBA 2019-20: Rookie of the Year Power Rankings Week 19

Zion Williamson has lifted the New Orleans Pelicans back into the race for the playoffs

With both the trade deadline and All-Star Weekend now in the books, the 2019-20 NBA season is heading to an exciting conclusion, and the race to be named 2020 Rookie of the Year is heating up. Following a stunning season with the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic was the runaway winner last season, although several players around the league will believe that they are in with a chance of taking the title this year. So, as we head into Week 19 of the 2019-20 season, here are the leading contenders to be named Rookie of the Year.

#5 RJ Barrett - New York Knicks

RJ Barrett has been among New York's best performers this season

It has been another testing season for the New York Knicks, and the franchise is in a continued state of disarray. However, after wasting a number of picks in recent years, the Knicks appear to have finally landed a player that can play a big role over the next decade in the form of RJ Barrett.

Taken with the third overall pick of the 2019 draft, Barrett hasn't received the same sort of attention as other lottery picks such as Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, but the Duke product has been consistent - and is putting up some of the best rookie numbers in the league.

Over 47 appearances, the 19-year-old has averaged 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 30.5 minutes per contest - and only Julius Randle is managing more points for the Knicks. Admittedly, Barrett's shooting still needs some work (39.1 percent) - although his debut season will be considered a success, and he could play a substantial role over the final two months of the season following the departure of Marcus Morris.

1 / 3 NEXT