NBA 2019-20: Top 5 3-point shooters in the league this season

Steph Curry is widely considered as the greatest shooter of all time

The game of basketball has evolved over the years. It used to be about attacking the rim and running post-up plays. Now, it's more about shooting and shooting especially from beyond the arc. Everyone shoots now including the big men and the sheer number of attempts by the players nowadays is just ridiculous.

Mid-range game is slowly going out of fashion with even more emphasis on shooting from downtown. The range from which the players attempt three-pointers is sometimes nearing the logo. The likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are the best in the business and have had immense success with their team running plays with lots of emphasis on making three-pointers.

That being said, we look at the five best 3-point shooters in the league this season.

#5 Doug McDermott - 44.5%

Doug McDermott was the 11th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft

The fifth player with the fifth-best three-point percentage in the NBA this season is Doug McDermott of the Indiana Pacers. He is shooting at 44.5% from beyond the arc this campaign while averaging 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists a game.

He is playing just over 20 minutes a game this term and is a consistent threat from downtown. McDermott's contributions off the bench are vital for Indiana and have proved invaluable over the years. He has drained a total of 118 treys this season.

McDermott has one of the highest offensive ratings in the Pacers squad and offers floor-spacing which allows the likes of Malcolm Brogdon and Victor Oladipo to show their skills on the offensive end of the floor. One of the key reasons why he isn't playing more minutes is due to his poor defense.

