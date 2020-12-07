Three-point shooting has become the norm on the offensive side of the ball for most NBA teams. Teams with good range have an explosive offense that can stay in the game regardless of any disadvantage they could have. In this article, we will rank the five best three-point shooting teams in the upcoming 2020-21 NBA season.

NBA 2020-21 - Ranking the 5 best three-point shooting teams

As a small example of how offensive systems have evolved in the NBA throughout the years, we will make a comparison.

Back in the 1999-2000 NBA season, the league average of three-point attempts was 13.7 per game. Only 10 years ago, in the 2009-10 NBA season, the league average for three-point attempts was 18.1 per game.

Last season, the Indiana Pacers attempted the least three-point shots per game in the entire league. They attempted 28 threes per game.

Last year's league average in three-point shots was 34.1.

The trend will only continue because that´s how offensive schemes are built today.

Without further ado, here are some of the best three-point shooting teams for the 2020-21 NBA season.

#5 Miami Heat

Duncan Robinson was a key member of the Miami Heat's offense last year

The reigning Eastern Conference champions, Miami Heat, were a solid team from the three-point line last year.

Miami ranked second in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage and made 37.9% of their three-pointers. Duncan Robinson was the team's best three-point shooter last year.

Robinson made 45% of his three-point shots. He also broke the single-season record for three-point field goals in franchise history (he made 270 threes - third in the NBA).

Tyler Herro is also expected to have a great second season in the NBA and could become the best shooter in the team next season.

Miami shot the ball well last season. Despite losing Jae Crowder (44% from three last year), the team might shoot it even better in the 2020-21 campaign.

They added Avery Bradley (36% from three in his career) and Maurice Harkless (35% from three last season) to the team.

#4 Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook could work well for the Washington Wizards in the NBA

The Washington Wizards will be an interesting story to follow in the 2020-21 NBA season.

💥😱 BRADLEY BEAL OH MY 😱💥 pic.twitter.com/VzcumFGnMN — NBA (@NBA) February 22, 2020

The team made lots of noise in NBA Free Agency 2020. The Wizards traded their franchise player, John Wall, to the Houston Rockets. In exchange, Houston sent former league MVP Russell Westbrook to Washington.

Westbrook's arrival has been described as a bad thing for Bradley Beal, who had the ball in his hands last season and averaged 30.5 points per game. However, the move might be good for Washington's offense. The Wizards were eighth in three-point percentage last year.

The team re-signed Davis Bertans, their best shooter last season (42% from 3P). Other elite shooters, like Garrison Matthews and Thomas Bryant, remain with the team. Of course, Beal is another great shooter (170 threes last season), and the Wizards are likely to take advantage of Westbrook's presence.

Westbrook will not shoot a high number of threes but he will put pressure on opposing defenses with his ability to attack the basket, and it will open shots for his teammates.

#3 Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard must lead the LA Clippers to a deep run in the postseason

The LA Clippers ranked sixth in three-point shooting percentage last season.

Three of their best three-point shooters last season remain with the team for the upcoming season. Kawhi Leonard (38%), Paul George (41%), and Patrick Beverley remain in the Clippers' squad.

Moreover, the team (who shot 37% from 3P last year) added Luke Kennard to the roster. Kennard shot 40% last year with the Detroit Pistons on 6.5 attempts per game. He has made 40% of his three-point shots in his three-year NBA career.

Patrick Patterson (39% from 3P last year) and Reggie Jackson (39% from 3P last year) signed one-year deals to stay with the team.

#2 Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson is a good three-point shooter in the NBA

The Utah Jazz led the NBA in three-point shooting percentage last season with a 38% rate.

The team's best shooters from last season were Bojan Bogdanovic (41%), Georges Niang (40%), Joe Ingles (39%), and Royce O'Neal (38%). For Utah, having those shooters around Donovan Mitchell (who made 37% of his threes last year) will be huge.

Mike Conley remains with the Jazz too, and he is a 37.5% shooter from three. The team should remain an elite three-point shooting side in the league in the 2020-21 NBA season.

#1 Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers needs Joel Embiid to dominate the paint to open space for shooters

The Philadelphia 76ers ranked ninth in three-point percentage last season. The team made 37% of their shots from range in the 2019-20 campaign.

Shake Milton was the team's best shooter from three last year. He made 43% of his shots from deep and will remain on the Sixers' roster. Other efficient shooters from last season were Furkan Korkmaz (40% from 3P), Mike Scott (37%), and Tobias Harris (37%). All of them will remain in Philly.

The team should have renewed elements after Doc Rivers was named the new head coach. Moreover, if Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons can stay healthy and be consistent, they could create many shots for the rest of the team.

Last but not least, Philadelphia added one of the league's best shooters to their shooting depth. Seth Curry was traded to Philadelphia in exchange for Josh Richardson and an NBA Draft pick.

Curry made 45% of his three-pointers last season (third in the NBA) and is an extraordinary shooter from range. Moreover, Seth has made 44.29% of his three-pointers in his NBA career, which ranks second in NBA history.

☔️ Seth Curry hits 6 3's ☔️@sdotcurry tallies 23 PTS on 8-8 FGM as the @dallasmavs defeat LAL in their first scrimmage! #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/LLJyS5RJEM — NBA (@NBA) July 24, 2020

