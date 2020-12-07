Create
NBA News Roundup: 'Ty Lue was sitting right next to me' Doc Rivers responds to Paul George's comments, Rudy Tomjanovich joins Minnesota Timberwolves

Houston Rockets celebrating their NBA title in 1994
Kunal Sethi
ANALYST
Modified 07 Dec 2020, 01:20 IST
News
It wasn't long ago that Paul George critically comments on Doc Rivers' coaching decisions during LA Clippers recent playoff run and when the latter was asked about it today in a press conference, he had some very interesting things to say. In this latest NBA new roundup, we cover the latest on that, plus Minnesota Timberwolves hiring Rudy Tomjanovich to their coaching staff ahead of 2020-21 season.

NBA News Roundup: Hall of Famer Rudy Tomjanovich joins the Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Tomjanovich coaching the LA Lakers
Rudy Tomjanovich is considered a basketball genius. Apart from being a legendary coach, He also has several other NBA accolades, including 5 All-Star selections in the 1970s and having his no. 45 jersey retired by the Houston Rockets.

Houston Rockets have only 2 titles in their franchise history and Rudy Tomjanovich was the coach for both of them. Deservingly so, he is considered a Rockets legend. However, next season he will be taking his talents to Minneapolis to train the Minnesota Timberwolves' young players as they enter what will probably be the strangest season ever.

A Player Personnel Consultant is vital to any professional basketball squad. Their job involves scouting and keeping profiles on players. Rudy Tomjanovich's basketball IQ and experience will be extremely fruitful for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves have also hired former Knicks assistant coach, Pat Sullivan as a Player Development Coach.

NBA News Roundup: Doc Rivers reply to Paul George's comments

Coach Doc Rivers and Paul George
Paul George recently appeared in on popular podcast All The Smoke where he detailed his struggles from last season. He inadvertently blamed former coach Doc Rivers for the way Clippers played during that playoff run. But one thing that really stuck out from his interview was his critique of Doc for the role he was given.

Tyronn Lue was LA Clippers' assistant coach for the 2019-20 season and is now the head coach following Doc Rivers' exit. When asked about Paul George's comments, Doc Rivers had a very interesting take.

Also Read: "We should be pissed off the way we went out last year," Patrick Beverley on LA Clippers' mindset; Boston Celtics to skip G-league

Published 07 Dec 2020, 01:20 IST
NBA Los Angeles Clippers Minnesota Timberwolves Paul George NBA Players
