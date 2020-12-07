NBA News Roundup: 'Ty Lue was sitting right next to me' Doc Rivers responds to Paul George's comments, Rudy Tomjanovich joins Minnesota Timberwolves

It wasn't long ago that Paul George critically comments on Doc Rivers' coaching decisions during LA Clippers recent playoff run and when the latter was asked about it today in a press conference, he had some very interesting things to say. In this latest NBA new roundup, we cover the latest on that, plus Minnesota Timberwolves hiring Rudy Tomjanovich to their coaching staff ahead of 2020-21 season.

NBA News Roundup: Hall of Famer Rudy Tomjanovich joins the Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Tomjanovich coaching the LA Lakers

Rudy Tomjanovich is considered a basketball genius. Apart from being a legendary coach, He also has several other NBA accolades, including 5 All-Star selections in the 1970s and having his no. 45 jersey retired by the Houston Rockets.

Houston Rockets have only 2 titles in their franchise history and Rudy Tomjanovich was the coach for both of them. Deservingly so, he is considered a Rockets legend. However, next season he will be taking his talents to Minneapolis to train the Minnesota Timberwolves' young players as they enter what will probably be the strangest season ever.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Rudy Tomjanovich is joining the Minnesota Timberwolves as a player personnel consultant. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 6, 2020

A Player Personnel Consultant is vital to any professional basketball squad. Their job involves scouting and keeping profiles on players. Rudy Tomjanovich's basketball IQ and experience will be extremely fruitful for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves have also hired former Knicks assistant coach, Pat Sullivan as a Player Development Coach.

Pat Sullivan, a Knicks assistant last two seasons, has joined Wolves as player development coach. Sullivan worked a lot with Mitchell Robinson. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) December 6, 2020

NBA News Roundup: Doc Rivers reply to Paul George's comments

Coach Doc Rivers and Paul George

Paul George recently appeared in on popular podcast All The Smoke where he detailed his struggles from last season. He inadvertently blamed former coach Doc Rivers for the way Clippers played during that playoff run. But one thing that really stuck out from his interview was his critique of Doc for the role he was given.

Paul George on his struggles in Doc Rivers' system:



"Doc was trying to play me as a Ray Allen or a JJ Redick, all pin-downs. I can do it, but that ain't my game. I need some flow, I need some mixes of some pick-and-roll, and post ups...That last season was hard."@SHOsports pic.twitter.com/ECcN1NaEvd — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) December 2, 2020

Tyronn Lue was LA Clippers' assistant coach for the 2019-20 season and is now the head coach following Doc Rivers' exit. When asked about Paul George's comments, Doc Rivers had a very interesting take.

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Paul George’s comments about the Los Angeles Clippers lack of adjustments while blowing a 3-1 series to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of last season’s playoffs. Paul was also criticism of how Rivers, the former Clippers coach, utilized him. pic.twitter.com/2d2I1ODy2Q — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 6, 2020

