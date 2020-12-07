NBA News Roundup: "We should be pissed off the way we went out last year," Patrick Beverley on LA Clippers' mindset; Boston Celtics to skip G-league

The LA Clippers could be in contention for the NBA title once again next season after rejuvenating their roster by adding the likes of Serge Ibaka. If that happens, point guard Patrick Beverley is likely to play a crucial role in their title charge. On that note, let's take a look at what the three-time NBA All-Defensive team player said about the LA Clippers' title prospects in a recent press conference in the latest edition of the NBA news roundup.

NBA News Roundup: Patrick Beverley still resents the LA Clippers' disappointing 2020 playoff exit

Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets - Game Six

The LA Clippers were in prime position to win the NBA championship last season, as they had added superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to an already stacked squad. However, the team came up short in the postseason, bowing out in the second round.

It now seems that the LA Clippers players are still disappointed at what transpired in the playoffs last season, as Patrick Beverley pointed out in a recent presser:

“Guys are pissed off, which is good. We should be pissed off the way we went out last year.”

LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has shown strong intent to go for the kill by overhauling the coaching staff following the franchise's embarrassing exit against Denver Nuggets in the playoffs last season.

The LA Clippers have had a strong off-season, with the team's aggressive approach regarding roster re-tooling dominating NBA news recently.

“How long did the sting of the loss last?”



Patrick Beverley, after a pause - “I don’t think it went away.” — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 6, 2020

Boston Celtics to opt out of G-league bubble

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game Six

In other NBA news, Eastern Conference heavyweights Boston Celtics have decided that the Maine Red Claws won't be participating in the G-league bubble.

The Maine Red Claws are the Celtics' G-League affiliate, and this update indicates that the team will not play during the 2020-21 season.

Due to COVID-19, the NBA and the G-League are currently discussing a proposal to play a 12-game regular season followed by a tournament. This set of games will take place in Atlanta.

According to various reports, 6-8 teams have chosen to back out of the G-league bubble; however, their names have not been revealed yet.