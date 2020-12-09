The NBA 2020-21 season will commence on December 22nd, which means it will start only 71 days after the last game of the 2020 NBA Finals. While those are great news to hear for fans, some teams might wish to have a little more time to get ready.

NBA 2020-21 Season Preview: 5 teams most disadvantaged from the short turnaround

For the teams who played in the NBA Finals, the 71-day offseason is the shortest in league history. With that in mind, the LA Lakers and the Miami Heat could be the most disadvantaged teams for the NBA 2020-21 season.

However, the successful teams for last year are not the only ones who will suffer from the short offseason. The teams with high NBA Draft picks could be headed to trouble without a Summer League for their young talents as well as the short time between the draft and the NBA 2020-21 season.

Let us now review the five most disadvantaged teams from the short time between last season and the upcoming NBA 2020-21 campaign.

#5 Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets selected LaMelo Ball with the third pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. While selecting Ball could be a franchise-changing move, the circumstances could hurt the team's start to the NBA 2020-21 season.

With the NBA not celebrating a Summer League before the next season, young players could miss that action. Preparation to make their NBA debut will only exist with preseason.

Moreover, Charlotte has another problem. The team has not made major roster changes after signing Gordon Hayward and selecting Ball with the third pick.

Last season, Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier led the Hornets in scoring and assists per game. For the NBA 2020-21 season, Charlotte has three guards who are high-usage players with scoring mentalities.

Of course, that situation is not a great fit, and they might need to make a trade. Less than 15 days from the start of the season, making such a roster change would further enhance their problems.

#4 Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards in his days at Georgia.

The Minnesota Timberwolves find themselves in a similar situation to the Charlotte Hornets.

Minnesota took Anthony Edwards with the first pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. Edwards is a playmaking guard who should be well-prepared for the 2020-21 NBA action. However, before the NBA 2020-21 season, Minnesota traded for Ricky Rubio. They already had an established guard in D'Angelo Russell.

Minnesota's roster might not change much until the start of the NBA 2020-21 season. However, they are one of those teams with a lot to figure out in a short time.

#3 Miami Heat

Miami Heat.

The reigning Eastern Conference champions will have a tough start to their NBA 2020-21 season, at least from the physical standpoint.

Miami played game six of the 2020 NBA Finals on October 11th, when they fell to the LA Lakers. Only 72 days will pass between their last game in the 2020 postseason and the start of the NBA 2020-21 season.

Miami will start their season against the Orlando Magic.

Time will not be the only issue for Miami as their roster has seen some changes. Avery Bradley and Maurice Harkless signed with Miami in NBA Free Agency 2020 and will have to adjust to the squad in a small period.

#2 Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets.

The Houston Rockets might be the franchise with the most noise surrounding them ever since the offseason started.

“There is no timetable, as far as I know. It is a setback.”



Rockets HC Stephen Silas says he doesn’t know if James Harden is in Houston pic.twitter.com/Icj9SO7aOE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2020

For starters, Houston will have a new head coach in Stephen Silas. A new head coach needs to have the ideal amount of time to establish his system, and that is not the case.

Houston has been in turmoil since reports suggested that James Harden and Russell Westbrook wanted to leave. For now, Westbrook was traded to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a first-round pick.

While Wall is already working on getting back in great shape, Harden has not been with the team. Two weeks from the start of the season, the 2017-18 MVP has not dribbled a basketball under the guidance of his new coach.

Another trouble for Houston is that trading James Harden could remain a possibility before the NBA 2020-21 season starts. The circumstances are definitely not ideal for the franchise.

In addition, they even have a new GM in Rafael Stone.

#1 LA Lakers

Reigning NBA champions and favorites for the NBA 2020-21 season.

The LA Lakers will have the shortest amount of rest between the last campaign and the NBA 2020-21 season.

They would not like it any other way, though, as it only happened because they won last year's title. They will play on Opening Night for the NBA 2020-21 season.

The Lakers will go 71 days between NBA games.



The shortest offseason for any team in league history. pic.twitter.com/XDBh6izhTe — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 4, 2020

A lack of rest is not the only bump on the LA Lakers' road to back-to-back championships; there is a revamped bench in LA too.

Rajon Rondo left in Free Agency to go to Atlanta. On that note, Dwight Howard and Avery Bradley went to Philadelphia and Miami, respectively.

The team's GM, Rob Pelinka, also traded Danny Green to the OKC Thunder for Dennis Schroder.

Schroder could replace Rondo, though his style is very different.

On the other hand, Howard's rim protection will not be replaced by Montrezl Harrell in the NBA 2020-21 season. Still, Harrell is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year and is a much better scorer than Howard right now. Also, Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews signed with LA in the offseason.

Those roster changes, as always, will need time to find trust in their new teammates.

Having said that, the Lakers are still favorites to win the NBA 2020-21 title.

