NBA 2020-21: Top 5 sophomores in the league right now

Many in the NBA fraternity believed that the 2019 draft class was going to be all about Zion Williamson with others, maybe watching from a distance. However, with Ja Morant winning the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year, one was forced to shift focus on other players from that year. In this article, our focus will be to rank 5 best players in the NBA who are only playing their second season.

NBA 2020-21: Top 5 second-year players right now

Despite Zion Williamson's aura and the expectations surrounding him coming into the 2019-20 NBA season, it was Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant who took everyone by surprise by his output. Of course, Morant stayed healthy throughout the year, while Williamson played just 24 games in the season.

Ofcourse, both Zion Williamson and Ja Morant will be dominating this list, but who are other 3 sophomores who will join them in this TOP 5 list.

#5 Coby White (Chicago Bulls)

Coby White was the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Even though the 20-year-old started only one game for the Chicago Bulls last season, he showed signs of superstar potential.

In the 2020-21 NBA season, Coby White has started in each of Chicago Bulls 13 games, and his numbers are very impressive.

Last season, White averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists per game on 25 minutes per night. He struggled with his shooting efficiency last year, but the 2020-21 season has been much better for him.

He is currently averaging 16 points, 6 rebounds, and six6assists per game. Moreover, his shootings splits are 41/36/84, and he has been playing great as the Chicago Bulls' starting point guard.

Among the 2019-20 rookies, White ranks sixth in points per game in his career with 13.7.

#4 Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)

Tyler Herro had a tremendous rookie year in the NBA, coming up huge for the Miami Heat in their run to the 2020 NBA Finals. Even though he struggled defensively at times, it was Herro's extraordinary shooting, which bailed the franchise on multiple occassions during last post-season.

Herro averaged 14 points per game in last year's regular season in 55 appearances (eight starts). Moreover, his shooting splits were solid: 43/39/87. In the 2020 NBA Playoffs, he averaged 16 points per game with similar shooting splits (43/38/87).

This season, Tyler Herro has started in 10 games already and is averaging 17 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is currently shooting at 48% from the floor, but what has taken a hit is his 3-point shooting and free-throw percentage, both of which are down from last season.

Still it's very early in the season and from what we have seen so far, expect Tyler Herro to start lighting up arenas across the United States.