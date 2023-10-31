NBA 2024 Free Agents: Top 10 players whose contracts are expiring next year

NBA's upcoming 2024 free agents list is quickly shaping into one of the most stacked free agencies in recent memory. Several high-caliber players, such as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, are entering into years that will see them weigh player options. On the flip side, there are also many high-profile players on expiring contracts entirely who will make waves.

From budding young talents like Tyrese Maxey to veterans like DeMar DeRozan, the 2024 free agents could drastically shift the NBA's landscape. Add onto that a potential expansion looming once the league negotiates its new broadcast deal, and the next offseason will be huge.

On the heels of James Harden's reported trade to the LA Clippers, let's take a look at the ten best 2024 free agents who are currently on expiring contracts. Of course, it's important to note that teams could still trade these players before the trade deadline to franchises that will re-sign them, like the Dallas Mavericks and Kyrie Irving last year.

Top ten 2024 free agents who are on expiring contracts

#10 Malik Monk (Sacramento Kings)

At 25, Malik Monk showed in the playoffs last year that he has what it takes to impact winning at the highest level. In his first season with the Sacramento Kings, he averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game despite a decrease in minutes to 22.3 per game.

In the playoffs, Monk improved his output, averaging 19.0 points, 3.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game on an efficient 40.9% from the field. His two-year, $19.4 million deal has been a great one for Sacramento. However, this offseason, he's expected to earn significantly more like the NBA's other 2024 free agents.

#9: Jonas Valanciunas (New Orleans Pelicans)

Jonas Valanciunas has proven to be one of the league's most reliable double-double machines. Since the 2018-19 season, Valanciunas has averaged a double-double, cementing him as one of the most consistent big men in the league.

With Zion Williamson healthy and back in the Pelicans' rotation, Valanciunas and New Orleans could have a massive season. After the season ends, he will be a highly sought-after 2024 free agent. His contract is worth $30.1 million over two years, but that number could drop given that he'll be 32.

#8 Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks)

Immanuel Quickley, 24, has continued to develop as a player. Last season saw him average career highs with 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. With a field goal percentage of 44.8% throughout the regular season, Quickley has shown flashes of brilliance.

After playing through his rookie contract, Quickley will be a highly sought-after 2024 free agent. His current deal is worth $10.8 million over four years, and that is likely to increase when the guard becomes one of the promising 2024 free agents this offseason.

#7 Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tobias Harris has remained one of the most reliable roleplayers in the NBA. At 31, he has shown little signs of slowing down on either end of the court as he and the Philadelphia 76ers continue their quest for a championship. Both in the regular season and in the playoffs, teams can rely on Harris for production.

Currently, on a five-year deal worth a whopping $180 million, Harris' status as one of the promising 2024 free agents will likely see him earn less, given that he will be 32 this offseason. Despite that, expect playoff teams to keep an eye on the interest Harris is getting around the league leading up to this offseason's free agency.

#6 Nic Claxton (Brooklyn Nets)

Nic Claxton had a breakout year last season as he landed himself in the running for Defensive Player of the Year with a whopping 2.5 blocks per game. While he's been touted as one of the best young big men in the league, he's still on the verge of breaking out as a true star.

Claxton is on a two-year $17.2 million deal that sees him earn $8.75 million this season and is likely to make significantly more. The question is whether the Brooklyn Nets will resign him or let him join the 2024 free agents, depending on his asking price around the league.

#5 DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

DeMar DeRozan is one of the most reliable midrange threats in the NBA, and that hasn't changed during his time in Chicago. Although the team has struggled, partly due to the defensive absence of Lonzo Ball, DeRozan can drop an efficient 30 on any given night.

Currently, he is on a three-year, $81.9 million deal, which sees him earn $28.6 million this season. As one of the top 2024 free agents, he could wind up resigning with Chicago; however, given Zach LaVine's contract, many believe that they will let DeRozan walk. So far, no teams have emerged as potential landing spots, but that will change.

#4 Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors)

Pascal Siakam is a high-level two-way threat, and as one of the upcoming 2024 free agents, he's sure to fetch a high asking price. Currently, in the final year of a $136.9 million contract that sees him make $37.8 million this season, Siakam's value will largely be determined by this season.

At 29, Siakam teeters on the verge of being a true star. If he has another big year, expect his value to hold steady. On the flip side, if he struggles, it seems likely that teams could get into a bidding war for the forward.

#3 Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)

A four-time NBA champ who needs no introduction, Klay Thompson will, without question, be one of the biggest 2024 free agents. On an expiring five-year, $189.9 million deal that sees him earn $43.2 million this year, the expectation is Thompson re-signs with Golden State.

After the Warriors re-signed Draymond Green last offseason, it's clear that they want to keep their championship big three together. At the same time, Thompson has shown little signs of slowing down since returning for the 2021-22 season.

#2 Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tyrese Maxey is not only one of the most hyped 2024 free agents, but he's also one of the most promising young guards in the NBA. In the recent James Harden trade standoff between the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers, Maxey was a major sticking point.

The Sixers wanted to acquire him, but the Clippers have little interest in trading him. Despite that, they haven't resigned Maxey to an extension yet. Given that, the team is likely waiting to let the market decide his value throughout this season.

#1 James Harden (LA Clippers)

With news surfacing this week that the Philadelphia 76ers have traded James Harden, 34, to the Clippers, it seems the latest saga is over - for now. This offseason, Harden will be the biggest name among the 2024 free agents.

After leading the league in assists last season and finishing second to Chris Paul the season before, Harden's game has evolved. Despite that, he has also created quite a bit of negative publicity this season, given his standoff with Philadelphia. Given that, it's hard to predict what this offseason will hold for the former MVP.

While the 2023-24 NBA season is underway, the looming 2024 free agency is already making headlines. Among the biggest questions over the next few months, 'Where will James Harden sign?' is one of the biggest.

With a potential expansion on the horizon and a number of new contenders, like the Phoenix Suns, emerging this season, there will be no shortage of entertainment. Given how unpredictable the league has proven to be, what happens between now and the end of the season will set up a massive 2024 free agency.