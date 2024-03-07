NBA 2K ratings updated: Listing all players with revised grades & more

Throughout a regular season, NBA 2K ratings will constantly receive updates for certain players who take a leap in improving their game. Being one of the most popular basketball video games in the industry, keeping it updated is critical to its player base, which is known to be one of the largest and most critical groups of gamers.

Additionally, updated NBA 2K ratings are also a great indicator of how far players have come from their original grade in their first appearance on the popular basketball video game. It also greatly showcases the incredible work they put into their craft, which has been confidently put on display in a regular season.

From MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, these players have made an impressive jump in their production this season, garnering a boost in their NBA 2K ratings.

10 latest players' NBA 2K ratings with revised grades

10) Josh Hart - New York Knicks (81)

New York Knicks guard - Josh Hart

Starting at No. 10 on the list is Josh Hart, who was previously graded a 79. Hart's importance to the New York Knicks cannot be understated as he is one of the most versatile defenders on the team and a consistent energy player. Coupled with his excellent chemistry with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart remains an integral piece.

Moreover, the Knicks guard has averaged 8.8 points (42.4% shooting, including 32.8% from 3-point range), 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season.

9) Kyle Kuzma - Washington Wizards (85)

Washington Wizards forward - Kyle Kuzma

Moving to ninth on this NBA 2K ratings list, Kyle Kuzma earned an 85 grade from his original 83 mark. The Washington Wizards forward continues to be a standout contributor this season despite his team having one of the least-desired records.

This season, he has posted 22.3 points (46.2% shooting, including 34.4% from 3-point range), 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

8) D'Angelo Russell - LA Lakers (84)

LA Lakers guard - D'Angelo Russell

Next on the list is LA Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell, who received an 84 grade after being an 83 overall. Despite some trade rumors throughout the season, Russell remained headstrong and proved his value to the team with his shotmaking and decision-making.

Russell has been averaging 17.7 points (46.5% shooting, including 41.4% from 3-point range) and 6.2 assists per game.

7) Michael Porter Jr. - Denver Nuggets (84)

Denver Nuggets forward - Michael Porter Jr.

Following his contribution to the Denver Nuggets' 2023 postseason run to win the NBA championship, Michael Porter Jr. is continuing where he left off. He remains an important rotation piece to the team's offensive process and spacing. Given his production this season, he received an 84 overall from his 83 original score in this NBA 2K ratings update.

In his fifth season with the team, Porter is putting up 16.6 points (48.0% shooting, including 39.6% from 3-point range) and 7.1 rebounds per game.

6) Cade Cunningham - Detroit Pistons (86)

Detroit Pistons guard - Cade Cunningham

Despite one of the worst regular-season records this season, Cade Cunningham remains a spark of hope for the Detroit Pistons franchise in its future seasons. Cunningham has received an 86 grade from his original 85 mark in the updated NBA 2k ratings list.

Additionally, he is averaging 22.2 points (45.2% shooting, including 36.0% from 3-point range), 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game this season.

5) Derrick White - Boston Celtics (86)

Philadelphia 76ers guard - Derrick White

Derrick White gets the fifth spot on this NBA 2K ratings list with the remarkable season he is having with the Boston Celtics, earning an 86 score from an 85 overall. Aside from his playmaking and defense, White has taken a huge leap in his offensive development, which has unlocked the Celtics' potential.

In his third season with the Celtics, Derrick White is putting up 15.3 points (46.9% shooting, including 40.5% from 3-point range) and 4.9 assists per game.

4) Jaren Jackson Jr. - Memphis Grizzlies (88)

Memphis Grizzlies forward - Jaren Jackson Jr.

Amid an injury-riddled season for the Memphis Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. has stepped up to the challenge and given his team a fighting chance each game. Now an 88 overall from his original 87 score, the Grizzlies forward continues to put the team on his back in one of his highest scoring averages for his career.

This season, Jackson is averaging 22.6 points (44.5% shooting, including 32.4% from 3-point range) and 5.6 rebounds per game.

3) Tyrese Maxey - Philadelphia 76ers (89)

Philadelphia 76ers guard - Tyrese Maxey

Listed third on this NBA 2K ratings list is Tyrese Maxey from the Philadelphia 76ers, earning an 89 score from an 88 overall. The Sixers guard continues to improve each season, with this season being no different. With Joel Embiid being unavailable, the team has called upon Maxey to take up more offensive responsibilities.

This season, Tyrese Maxey is putting up 26.0 points (44.9% shooting, including 37.8% from 3-point range) and 6.3 assists per game.

2) Anthony Davis - LA Lakers (94)

LA Lakers forward - Anthony Davis

Moving to second on this NBA 2K ratings list is Anthony Davis, with an updated 94 overall from a 93 score. The LA Lakers forward is having one of his best seasons yet, despite the inconsistencies of the team this season.

In the 60 games he's played, Davis is averaging 24.8 points (55.7% shooting, including 26.0% from 3-point range) and 12.3 rebounds.

1) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - OKC Thunder (97)

OKC Thunder guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Being one of the NBA MVP candidates this season, OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is well deserving of his updated 97 overall from his original 96 score. He has been an incredible talent for the Thunder this season, leading them to second place (43-19 record) in the Western Conference standings.

Moreover, the Thunder guard is averaging 31.1 points (54.6% shooting, including 37.7% from 3-point range), 6.5 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.