NBA 2K has updated the ratings of the players after the first month of the NBA 2024-25 season. While several players made an ascension in the rating, some had a big dip due to a poor start.

Moreover, while some players' getting their grades boosted was expected in the NBA 2K, some of them were certainly surprise entries.

Here is the list of the top 10 players with boosted ratings in NBA 2K.

NBA 2K updated ratings: Top 10 players with boosted grades (Nov. 21)

#1 Nikola Jokic [98 overall +1 move]

Nikola Jokic has not played since November 10 due to personal reasons. However, while the reigning MVP was playing, he was one of the leaders again in the MVP race.

Jokic is averaging 29.7 points and leading the league in [13.7] rebounds and [11.7] assists per game. He is also shooting 56.3% from the field and a career-high 56.4% from the 3-point line.

#2 LeBron James [96 overall +1 move]

LeBron James is aging like fine wine. Just over a month away from his 40th birthday, James continues to be one of the best players in the game and he made a +1 move in NBA 2K.

James is averaging 23.5 points per game while shooting 51.5% from the field and a career-high 41.6% from the 3-point line. James is ranked 3rd in the league in assists [9.4] per game. He is still among the top 10 efficient players in the league.

#3 De’Aaron Fox [90 overall +2 move]

De’Aaron Fox is perhaps the best player in the league this week. In the last five games, the Sacramento Kings star is averaging 38.0 points per game, although the Kings have lost three of those games.

This season, Fox is averaging 28.8 points per game while he shoots 50.6% from the field and 35.5% from the 3-point line.

#4 Jared Mccain [88 overall +10 move]

Jared Mccain has embraced his role in the absence of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. In his rookie season, the Rookie of the Year contender is averaging 15.6 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc.

He also had a 30-point double-double in a loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. McCain deserved a +10 move in NBA 2K and was one of the biggest gainers from the update.

#5 Franz Wagner [88 overall +2 move]

This is perhaps the season that Franz Wagner will establish himself as one of the elite scorers in the league. In the absence of Paolo Banchero, Wagner is having a breakout season and so the +2 move in NBA 2K was expected.

In the 2024-25 season, Wagner is averaging 22.3 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc. In his last five games, Wagner has had three 30-point games.

#6 Cade Cunningham [88 overall +1 move]

The Detroit Pistons are performing much better this season. After breaking a decade-long losing streak last season, the Pistons are the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference and Cade Cunningham has been the engine behind it.

This season, Cunningham is averaging 23.3 points while shooting 4.46% from the field and 37.1% from the 3-point line. He is also ranked 4th in the league in assists [8.8] per game.

#7 Evan Mobley [88 overall +1 move]

The Cleveland Cavaliers started the season with a historic 15-0 record and Evan Mobley was perhaps the biggest difference for the Cavs from last season. The Cavs forward is averaging 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He is also shooting 56.3% from the field and 37.9% from the 3-point line.

#8 Alperen Sengun [87 overall +2 move]

Alperen Sengun had the best offensive season of his career in the 2023-24 season. However, this season, not only he is showing his offense but a great deal about his defense as well.

In 16 games, Sengun is averaging 18.4 points, a career-high 11.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.0 steals and a career-high 1.3 blocks per game. His +2 move has been mostly because of his defense.

#9 Jalen Williams [87 overall +1 move]

The OKC Thunder are a legitimate contender for this season and Jalen Williams has been the Thunder's biggest hope. This is Williams' breakout year on both ends of the floor and he deserved a +1 move in NBA 2K.

This season he is having a career-high season in points, assists, rebounds, blocks and steals, basically in every category. Williams is averaging 21.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

#10 Dyson Daniels [83 overall +4 move]

The Atlanta Hawks guard is having a breakout year for himself in his third season in the league. After spending two seasons from the beach for the New Orleans Pelican, Daniels has been given a starting position in the Hawks lineup and it has been nothing less than a blessing for the Hawks.

This season, Daniels is averaging a career-high in points [14.6], rebounds [4.9], assists [3.1], steals [3.1] and blocks [1.0] per game. He is leading the league in steals per game. His +4 move is no surprise.

