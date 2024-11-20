"I didn’t watch Michael Jordan play" - De'Aaron Fox explains his choice of LeBron James over MJ as greatest player ever

Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox named LA Lakers star LeBron James as his GOAT choice in an interview with HoopsHype on Monday. Fox expounded on his reasoning behind choosing the four-time champion over Chicago Bulls legend, Michael Jordan.

The GOAT debate has usually been between James and Jordan, as they're two of the most accomplished players ever. However, Fox has made it known that he thinks the 6-foot-9 forward is a better player than the six-time champion.

"What MJ did in 15 years is crazy," Fox said as he commended Jordan. "But what LeBron‘s done in his career and is still doing is nuts. I would say Bron, I didn’t watch Michael Jordan play, so I’m not going to pick somebody I didn’t watch play."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fox isn't the only recent player to speak highly of James. Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef, who was signed by the Kings last month, told ESPN that the Lakers star is his GOAT pick. However, Jordan was voted the greatest player of all time by the elder O'Neal.

Expand Tweet

James has had a longer career than Jordan, allowing him to break multiple records in the NBA. He has continued to play at an exceptional level during his 22nd season, 2024–25. This season, the 20-time All-Star is averaging 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.2, including a four-game stretch with four consecutive double-doubles.

Also read: Watch: LeBron James denied GOAT status by young fan in hilarious exchange

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had jokes for LeBron James with his GOAT choice

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver weighed in on the GOAT debate and did not name LeBron James as his choice. Last week, Silver attended an event to promote the Emirates NBA Cup. Filipino former Rugby player Eric Tai was present at the event.

Tai had the chance to ask the commissioner which player he thinks is the greatest of all time.

"Michael Jordan, and don't tell LeBron I said that," Silver said.

Expand Tweet

Silver didn't elaborate on why he chose Jordan over James. However, his comments stirred online discussions among fans.

LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan

Individual awards:

LeBron James has racked up countless individual awards throughout his 22-year NBA career. James has four regular-season MVPs, three All-Star Game MVPs, four Finals MVPs and a Rookie of the Year Award.

Jordan, meanwhile, had five regular-season MVPs, six Finals MVPs, three All-Star Game MVPs and a Rookie of the Year trophy.

Team awards:

James has led his teams to multiple NBA Finals appearances, 10 overall, including eight straight trips from 2011 to 2018. With his numerous Finals trips, the Lakers star has won four titles with three different teams.

However, Jordan had a perfect record in the NBA Finals. The former Bulls star made six appearances and won six championships.

Also read: "Shaq gonna disown him": Fans react after Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef O’Neal names LeBron James as his GOAT

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.