NBA 2K19: Best Power Forward Builds

Joseph Catalano FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.91K // 12 Sep 2018, 19:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The four position is a growing brand in the NBA and is constantly changing

Our penultimate installment of the best builds in the newly released segment of the NBA 2K dynasty. You can find our suggestion for the best point guard archetypes, best shooting guard archetypes and the best small forward archetypes by clicking on the links provided.

The four position is a growing brand in the NBA and is constantly changing, gone are the days of a pure rebounding power forward and now they are asked to stretch the floor by being able to knock down jumpers and have an inside game while the defensive side of their play still needs to be strong. Here is how you can dominate the court with a power forward this year in NBA 2K19.

#3 Slashing Stretch Four

The slashing stretch four will be an offensive menace inside and out with an attribute cap of 22 and 21 for the 3pt shot and mid-range respectively

Player Creation: Height - 6'10, Weight - 250 Pounds, Wingspan - 90 inches

When you imagine this build, think about the NBA champion Kevin Love, with a little more athleticism and better dunking.

The slashing stretch four will be an offensive menace inside and out with an attribute cap of 22 and 21 for the 3pt shot and mid-range respectively.

Although the cap of dunks looks a bit disappointing this build at this height will be able to unlock all the big man contact dunks, and with a fairly high speed for a big man of this size will be able to get to the lane easily to slam it down.

While this build only gets one Hall Of Fame badge, that being the free throw ace, it recieves a great number of important gold shooting badges such as, pick and popper, limitless range and catch and shoot, rendering it almost impossible to guard while playing a two man game. So find your point guard partner and go dominate in the playground with this build.

1 / 3 NEXT