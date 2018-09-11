NBA 2K19: Best Shooting Guard Builds

Joseph Catalano

On to our next instalment of best builds in the newly released segment of the NBA 2K dynasty. You can find our suggestion for the best point guard archetypes in the link here, but now onto the next position, Shooting Guard.

The two-guard can be a deadly position on a basketball court, historically it's one of the main and best scorers of a team's lineup and it has given us legends such as the G.O.A.T Michael Jordan and the legend Kobe Bryant. We'll now take a look at how you can reach these same great heights as a shooting guard in MyCareer 2K19.

3. Sharpshooting Shot Creator

Player Creation: Height - 6'1, Weight - 170 Pounds, Wingspan - 75.5 inches

2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team Minicamp

This will be one of the most all rounded archetypes possible as a guard in the new 2K, you'll not only become a deadly passer but also a deadly shooter from all over the court with this build.

Keeping this build at 6'2 allows for the speed boost ability which will be key during MyCareer and if you take your pro to the playground, this ability combined with a maxed out midrange, a great 3pt shot capping at 22 upgrades and while also having a good inside game with 19 attribute upgrades available.

These great stats come with four Hall of Fame badges, the difficult shots, mid-range deadeye, tireless scorer and tear dropper which will make you unstoppable on the court and able to knock down heavily contested shots whenever you please.

