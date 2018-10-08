NBA 2K19: Best Starter Squad in MyTeam

NBA 2K14 Premiere Party At Greystone Manor

Quickly becoming the most enjoyable mode in NBA 2K19, surpassing the much beloved MyCareer mode. MyTeam has something for everyone, giving the opportunity for players to build their own dream roster while collecting hundreds of cards to take on other MyTeam players, NBA teams, historical rosters, and other fantasy teams.

Unfortunately, for many MyTeam can seem extremely overwhelming for a new, casual player of the great mode. Given that not everyone can nor wants to spend hundreds of dollars on VC to earn a team stacked with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry, it can seem difficult to begin the path to MyTeam greatness. Today we take a look at the best budget options to put in your starting lineup to guarantee that you are ready to take your MyTeam into any game mode of MyTeam and beat any competition to help improve your team.

Point Guard:

Trae Young

Player Attributes: Height - 6'2, Weight - 178 pounds, Rating - 77 Gold Card

Trae Young at the Atlanta Hawks Media Day

Trae Young is one of the most talked about rookies of this year's draft, whether you think he'll become the next Steph Curry, or barely be on a starting roster in 5 years, there is no argument that he is one of the best gold point guards you will be able to find on MyTeam in NBA 2K19.

While it is a shame he wasn't given any shooting badges, like bronze limitless range, Trae Young will still be able to put on a show in your MyTeam and get you out of some sticky situations with his excellent shooting.

His shooting statistics, while very nice at 82 for all three of the three-point shot categories, do not do this card justice as his combination of speed and excellent ball control, mixed with a crazy good range of dribble moves, allow Young to run your offense no matter what style you play the game.

