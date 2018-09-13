NBA 2k19 player ratings - Top 10 Centers

Some of the players are rated way too low relative to their real-life value to their teams

The latest game of the NBA 2k series, NBA 2k19 was released 5 days back on 7th September. It features the Greek Freak Giannis Antentokounmpo as its main cover athlete, along with a couple of other stars in different countries starring on the cover page in their home countries.

The ratings are mostly unsurprising, and one should always take these ratings with a pinch of salt when comparing these players' play in real life with each other. Some of the players are rated way too low relative to their real-life value to their teams, and understandably some youngsters have received terrific hype after a great playoff run.

Read on to find out who the top 10 players in this edition of NBA 2k are:

#10 Marc Gasol - 85

If only Gasol had age on his side, the creators of the newest 2k franchise wouldn't hesitate at rating him at 90 or above

The Spaniard has adapted remarkably well to the changing trends of NBA basketball. A 3-point shooting league now more than ever, a lot of teams demand frontcourt players who can stretch the floor while being able to guard smaller players on switches defensively.

If only Gasol had age on his side, the creators of the newest 2k franchise wouldn't hesitate at rating him at 90 or above. Having lost a stride or two in speed as well as in bounce over the years, Gasol has become a lethal shooter from long range and is still an elite center in the league.

The Grizzlies' playoff push this year will hinge on how well he meshes with Mike Conley on both ends of the floor. The duo have been the backbone of the team for a long time now, and can reasonably be expected to bring their A-game this go-around.

