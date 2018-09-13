Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NBA 2k19 player ratings - Top 10 Centers

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
89   //    13 Sep 2018, 13:14 IST

Taco Bell Skills Challenge 2016
Some of the players are rated way too low relative to their real-life value to their teams

The latest game of the NBA 2k series, NBA 2k19 was released 5 days back on 7th September. It features the Greek Freak Giannis Antentokounmpo as its main cover athlete, along with a couple of other stars in different countries starring on the cover page in their home countries.

The ratings are mostly unsurprising, and one should always take these ratings with a pinch of salt when comparing these players' play in real life with each other. Some of the players are rated way too low relative to their real-life value to their teams, and understandably some youngsters have received terrific hype after a great playoff run.

Read on to find out who the top 10 players in this edition of NBA 2k are:

#10 Marc Gasol - 85

Memphis Grizzlies v Washington Wizards
If only Gasol had age on his side, the creators of the newest 2k franchise wouldn't hesitate at rating him at 90 or above

The Spaniard has adapted remarkably well to the changing trends of NBA basketball. A 3-point shooting league now more than ever, a lot of teams demand frontcourt players who can stretch the floor while being able to guard smaller players on switches defensively.

If only Gasol had age on his side, the creators of the newest 2k franchise wouldn't hesitate at rating him at 90 or above. Having lost a stride or two in speed as well as in bounce over the years, Gasol has become a lethal shooter from long range and is still an elite center in the league.

The Grizzlies' playoff push this year will hinge on how well he meshes with Mike Conley on both ends of the floor. The duo have been the backbone of the team for a long time now, and can reasonably be expected to bring their A-game this go-around.

1 / 10 NEXT
Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Started as an Arsenal fan at the age of 6. Became a Ronaldo and a Real Madrid fan after the 2002 World Cup. Bandwagon Celtics fan this season, though I've watched the NBA with increasing frequency over the past 14 years or so. Played both games with my high school team at some of the highest levels there are in India. Played against East Bengal u-17s in college. A member of Mercurial FC, 1st division Amateur League team in Bangalore.
