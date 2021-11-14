NBA 2K22: All answers for 2KTV Episode 10 that can earn you up to 2000 VC

NBA 2K22 releases new NBA 2KTV episodes every week that can be accessed via the game’s loading screen. So far nine episodes of NBA 2KTV have been released. They provide gamers access to a range of easy-to-win rewards that can be acquired simply by answering a series of questions correctly.

Previous episodes of NBA 2KTV have provided gamers access to Virtual Currency, with as much as 3700 VC being made available to gamers. Additionally, various items of clothing and other accessories have also been regularly added in addition to currency-related rewards. NBA 2KTV’s episode 10, like last week’s edition has a total of 20 questions that can be answered to acquire as many as 2000 VC.

NBA 2KTV @NBA2K_2KTV It's our last @NBA2K_2KTV Interactive Special of the Season! 10 questions with VC on the line, covering everything from NBA Legends, @NBA2KLeague , community members, and next week’s 2KTV Awards. Watch the episode in-game right now, answer and win! It's our last @NBA2K_2KTV Interactive Special of the Season! 10 questions with VC on the line, covering everything from NBA Legends, @NBA2KLeague, community members, and next week’s 2KTV Awards. Watch the episode in-game right now, answer and win! https://t.co/MZ2GhypgOR

NBA 2K22 2KTV Episode 8 answer sheet: Earn 2000 VC by answering 20 questions

Like every other week, YouTuber Soopa Mario has been quick to compile the answers of this week’s 2KTV quiz show. Questions, especially in recent weeks, have increasingly been related to NBA 2K22 itself. Gamers can easily participate in the 2KTV quiz as it is part of the game’s loading screen.

This week, the 20 questions have the following answers:

Any answer is correct Top Deck Stockton and Malone 18 Any answer is correct Any answer is correct 2011 Trae Young 4 Magic and Kareem Heat Any answer is correct Any answer is correct2016 2011 Steph Curry Nash and Stoudemire Damian Lillard 0 Jazz Any answer is correct

Gamers can simply answer the above questions correctly to acquire the rewards that will be sent to their inbox. Each correct answer is worth 100 VC, although no accessories/clothing items have been made available in this week’s NBA 2KTV episode.

NBA 2K22 in recent weeks has added a range of new updates and featured player packs. Multiple locker codes have also been added that can give gamers who don’t want to spend money on the game a chance to acquire the best rated players for free. Additionally, NBA 2K22’s season 2 that recently went live has also added the Rebirth feature that allows gamers to skip past initial progress with respect to the MyCareer mode.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar