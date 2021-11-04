×
Create
Notifications

NBA 2K22 Season 2 Halloween update locker codes: Free Alter-Ego deluxe packs, evolution Dennis Rodman, player banners and everything else you need to know

Players currently have a decent chance of acquiring the masked version of Kevin Durant for free. (Image via NBA 2K22)
Players currently have a decent chance of acquiring the masked version of Kevin Durant for free. (Image via NBA 2K22)
Rishabh Bhatnagar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 04, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Feature

NBA 2K22’s Halloween update is now in full fledge, with a range of new rewards, theme changes and challenges/quests being added for the entire week. The Season 2 update recently introduced a range of new player packs, including the Alter-Ego packs that saw a masked version of Kevin Durant being released as well.

As part of Halloween celebrations, NBA 2K22 has also added new locker codes. One also provides gamers with a free deluxe Alter-Ego pack that guarantees an Alter-Ego pull. Two pink diamonds in the form of Durant and NBA legend Pete Maravich also available for free currently. In this article, we look at all the locker codes currently active in the game.

Masked players are in @NBA2K_MyTEAM for Halloween 🎭 Pick up Masked KD and more players in Alter Ego Packs. https://t.co/qUSSUbANzu

NBA 2K22 Halloween update November 2021 locker codes: Everything you need to know

A total of 4 locker codes are currently active in the game. One of them also guarantees a featured Dennis Rodman card that can be acquired before December 2nd, when the specific locker code expires. The NBA 2K22 Alter Ego pack contains the following 14 players:

Halloween Weekend Locker Code 🎃Use this code in Current-Gen and New-Gen for a guaranteed Player Banner. https://t.co/Pa3yIFbkns
  • Pink Diamond 95 OVR Dolph Schayes - Philadelphia 76ers
  • Pink Diamond 95 OVR Kevin Durant - Golden State Warriors
  • Diamond 94 OVR Jason Terry - Dallas Mavericks
  • Diamond 93 OVR Alonzo Mourning - Miami Heat
  • Diamond 92 OVR Andrei Kirilenko - Utah Jazz
  • Amethyst 91 OVR Kyrie Irving - Boston Celtics
  • Amethyst 91 OVR Chris Paul - Los Angeles Clippers
  • Amethyst 90 OVR Bill Laimbeer - Detroit Pistons
  • Ruby 89 OVR Derrick Rose - Chicago Bulls
  • Ruby 89 OVR Lebron James - Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Ruby 88 OVR Russell Westbrook - Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Sapphire 86 OVR Kenyon Martin - Brooklyn Nets
  • Sapphire 86 OVR Harrison Barnes - Golden State Warriors
  • Sapphire 85 OVR Zydrunas Ilgauskas - Cleveland Cavaliers

A deluxe version of the Alter Ego pack guarantees a player out of the 14 mentioned above, with Ruby versions of former NBA MVPs LeBron James and Derrick Rose also available. Similarly, a former Boston Celtics version of Kyrie Irving and LA Clippers version of Chris Paul can also be acquired. The following locker codes are currently active in NBA 2K22:

Locker Code

Reward

Expiration date

THE-WORM-SEASON-2

Evolution Dennis Rodman

Dec. 2, 2021

HALLOWEEN-IN-MYTEAM

Alter-Ego Deluxe Pack

Nov. 6, 2021

MASKED-PLAYERS-IN-MYTEAM

Alter-Ego Pack

2 Tokens

Blinders Badge Pack

Nov. 4, 2021

NOV-PLAYER-BANNER

Player Banner

Nov. 5, 2021

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Hence, Apart from the free Dennis Rodman and the free Alter Ego deluxe pack, players can also acquire a standard Alter-Ego pack via the Masked players’ locker code. The above locker codes are only active for a few more days. Hence, gamers might want to hurry and acquire the free rewards.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी