NBA 2K22 Season 2 Halloween update locker codes: Free Alter-Ego deluxe packs, evolution Dennis Rodman, player banners and everything else you need to know

NBA 2K22’s Halloween update is now in full fledge, with a range of new rewards, theme changes and challenges/quests being added for the entire week. The Season 2 update recently introduced a range of new player packs, including the Alter-Ego packs that saw a masked version of Kevin Durant being released as well.

As part of Halloween celebrations, NBA 2K22 has also added new locker codes. One also provides gamers with a free deluxe Alter-Ego pack that guarantees an Alter-Ego pull. Two pink diamonds in the form of Durant and NBA legend Pete Maravich also available for free currently. In this article, we look at all the locker codes currently active in the game.

NBA 2K @NBA2K



Pick up Masked KD and more players in Alter Ego Packs. Masked players are in @NBA2K_MyTEAM for Halloween 🎭Pick up Masked KD and more players in Alter Ego Packs. Masked players are in @NBA2K_MyTEAM for Halloween 🎭 Pick up Masked KD and more players in Alter Ego Packs. https://t.co/qUSSUbANzu

NBA 2K22 Halloween update November 2021 locker codes: Everything you need to know

A total of 4 locker codes are currently active in the game. One of them also guarantees a featured Dennis Rodman card that can be acquired before December 2nd, when the specific locker code expires. The NBA 2K22 Alter Ego pack contains the following 14 players:

NBA 2K @NBA2K Halloween Weekend Locker Code 🎃



Use this code in Current-Gen and New-Gen for a guaranteed Player Banner. Halloween Weekend Locker Code 🎃Use this code in Current-Gen and New-Gen for a guaranteed Player Banner. https://t.co/Pa3yIFbkns

Pink Diamond 95 OVR Dolph Schayes - Philadelphia 76ers

Pink Diamond 95 OVR Kevin Durant - Golden State Warriors

Diamond 94 OVR Jason Terry - Dallas Mavericks

Diamond 93 OVR Alonzo Mourning - Miami Heat

Diamond 92 OVR Andrei Kirilenko - Utah Jazz

Amethyst 91 OVR Kyrie Irving - Boston Celtics

Amethyst 91 OVR Chris Paul - Los Angeles Clippers

Amethyst 90 OVR Bill Laimbeer - Detroit Pistons

Ruby 89 OVR Derrick Rose - Chicago Bulls

Ruby 89 OVR Lebron James - Cleveland Cavaliers

Ruby 88 OVR Russell Westbrook - Oklahoma City Thunder

Sapphire 86 OVR Kenyon Martin - Brooklyn Nets

Sapphire 86 OVR Harrison Barnes - Golden State Warriors

Sapphire 85 OVR Zydrunas Ilgauskas - Cleveland Cavaliers

A deluxe version of the Alter Ego pack guarantees a player out of the 14 mentioned above, with Ruby versions of former NBA MVPs LeBron James and Derrick Rose also available. Similarly, a former Boston Celtics version of Kyrie Irving and LA Clippers version of Chris Paul can also be acquired. The following locker codes are currently active in NBA 2K22:

Locker Code Reward Expiration date THE-WORM-SEASON-2 Evolution Dennis Rodman Dec. 2, 2021 HALLOWEEN-IN-MYTEAM Alter-Ego Deluxe Pack Nov. 6, 2021 MASKED-PLAYERS-IN-MYTEAM Alter-Ego Pack 2 Tokens Blinders Badge Pack Nov. 4, 2021 NOV-PLAYER-BANNER Player Banner Nov. 5, 2021

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Hence, Apart from the free Dennis Rodman and the free Alter Ego deluxe pack, players can also acquire a standard Alter-Ego pack via the Masked players’ locker code. The above locker codes are only active for a few more days. Hence, gamers might want to hurry and acquire the free rewards.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar