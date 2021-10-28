NBA 2K22: How to get a trike in the City?

NBA 2K22 season 2 is now live, with a range of new player packs, quests, challenges and other rewards having been added to the game. The latest NBA 2K22 update 1.007 also added Halloween content and introduced Season 2 for both current and next-gen console users.

The MyCareer mode specifically has a new tier system that players need to earn XP in order to unlock rewards for. The level 40 reward has been revealed to be a go-kart, which can then be used by gamers to get around in the City.

The level 1 reward is a pink Cancer awareness t-shirt that was added to celebrate Pink Day on October 22nd. Another new item that can be acquired to get around in the City is the trike, which has a range of model variants available in NBA 2K22.

In this article, we look at everything you need to know to get the trike in NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode.

NBA 2K22 MyCareer mode: How to get a trike in the City?

There are a range of trike variants available in NBA 2K22. However, in order to unlock the item(s), gamers first need to reach level 30 in Season 2 of NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode. By doing so, gamers can get access to a gold trike which can then be used to get around in the City. In order to acquire different models, specific in-game locations have to be visited.

First and foremost, once the gold trike has been unlocked, players get the option to collect different parts. This can be done by visiting the Mall which is towards the West of the center of the map. The Mall has a range of stores, with specific trike parts available in the Wheels store, where gamers can also acquire the BMX bike to get around in the City.

Hence, while the gold trike can simply be unlocked by reaching level 30 of MyCareer’s Season 2, specific variants and other models of the vehicle can be bought at the Wheels store at the in-game Mall. Of course, players might be required to grind for a lot of VC before going to the store as the items are only available to be bought via VC.

Hence, the method itself is straightforward, with fans in recent days expressing confusion simply because they saw a range of other gamers using the trike to get around. The reward is available at level 30 of the new tiers.

