NBA 2K22: All answers for 2KTV Episode 8 that can earn you up to 3400 VC and a free t-shirt

NBA 2K22’s season 2 and Halloween updates are now in full fledge, with countless new quests, rewards and challenges to look forward to. 30 locations in the Neighborhood have been converted into trick-and-treat locations for players looking for some extra rewards during the festive season.

With the in-game Virtual Currency (VC) still one of the most important currencies in NBA 2K22, gamers need to be constantly on the grind for VC in order to get ahead in the game. One of the easiest ways of acquiring VC is by answering the NBA 2KTV quiz questions correctly, which can help gamers acquire free rewards along with VC. The following article looks at everything NBA 2K22 gamers need to know in order to acquire 3400 VC and a free t-shirt, which are the rewards for episode 8 of NBA 2KTV.

NBA 2K22 2KTV Episode 8 answer sheet: Earn 3400 VC and a free t-shirt by answering 23 questions

This week’s NBA 2KTV episode gives gamers a behind the curtains look at the entire process that went behind the creation of NBA 2K22. The game has already been recognized as one of the best of the 2K series, and has added a range of new elements that were previously not a part of the series. This week’s 2KTV episode 8 gives gamers 3400 VC along with a free MyPlayer t-shirt as a reward.

The following questions need to be answered correctly:

1. What is your favorite part about Halloween? (2KTV Everything Tee) Choose any answer

What is your favorite part about Halloween? (2KTV Everything Tee) 2. Which Affiliation won the Rival Day Championship in Season 1? (200 VC) Beasts of the East

Which Affiliation won the Rival Day Championship in Season 1? (200 VC) 3. How many NBA games are scheduled on Halloween this year? (200 VC) 5

How many NBA games are scheduled on Halloween this year? (200 VC) 4. Which of the following is not a reward card in Season 2 of MyTeam? (200 VC) Anthony Randolph

Which of the following is not a reward card in Season 2 of MyTeam? (200 VC) 5. When is the next Game Day for the MyTeam Unlimited $250,000 Tournament? (100 VC) November 27th (Any)

When is the next Game Day for the MyTeam Unlimited $250,000 Tournament? (100 VC) 6. How many Game Days are left to qualify for the MyTeam Unlimited Tournament? (200 VC) 3

How many Game Days are left to qualify for the MyTeam Unlimited Tournament? (200 VC) 7. What is your favorite thing to customize in MyTeam? (100 VC) Choose any answer

What is your favorite thing to customize in MyTeam? (100 VC) 8. Which MyTeam card would you switch out from TyDeBo's lineup? (100 VC) Choose any answer

Which MyTeam card would you switch out from TyDeBo's lineup? (100 VC) 9. What is your main strategy when playing Unlimited in MyTeam? (100 VC) Choose any answer

What is your main strategy when playing Unlimited in MyTeam? (100 VC) 10. Which Unlimited tier qualifies you to play in a MyTeam Unlimited $250,000 Tournament Game Day? (200 VC) Emerald

Which Unlimited tier qualifies you to play in a MyTeam Unlimited $250,000 Tournament Game Day? (200 VC) 11. Where do you think NBA 2K22 has the most improvements? (100 VC) Choose any answer

Where do you think NBA 2K22 has the most improvements? (100 VC) 12. Who did TyDeBo defeat in last year's MyTeam Unlimited $250,000 Tournament Championship? (200 VC) NewEditionFlash

Who did TyDeBo defeat in last year's MyTeam Unlimited $250,000 Tournament Championship? (200 VC) 13. Is Donovan Mitchell a part of your main MyTeam lineup? (100 VC) Choose any answer

Is Donovan Mitchell a part of your main MyTeam lineup? (100 VC) 14. How often do you play Signature Challenges in MyTeam? (100 VC) Choose any answer

How often do you play Signature Challenges in MyTeam? (100 VC) 15. Would you like to see more #2KTVPICS segments on 2KTV? (100 VC) Choose any answer

Would you like to see more #2KTVPICS segments on 2KTV? (100 VC) 16. Which NBA 2K22 game mode should we feature next on 2KTV? (100 VC) Choose any answer

Which NBA 2K22 game mode should we feature next on 2KTV? (100 VC) 17. Which former Maverick is currently in his first season as the head coach of the Mavericks? (200 VC) Jason Kidd

Which former Maverick is currently in his first season as the head coach of the Mavericks? (200 VC) 18. What year did the Dallas Mavericks win their first NBA Championship? (200 VC) 2011

What year did the Dallas Mavericks win their first NBA Championship? (200 VC) 19. How many seasons did Dirk Nowitzki play with the Dallas Mavericks? (200 VC) 21

How many seasons did Dirk Nowitzki play with the Dallas Mavericks? (200 VC) 20. How many All-NBA Teams did Dirk Nowitzki make during his 21 seasons in the NBA? (200 VC) 12

How many All-NBA Teams did Dirk Nowitzki make during his 21 seasons in the NBA? (200 VC) 21. Alongside Luka Dončić, who is the only other Maverick to win an NBA Rookie of the Year Award? (200 VC) Jason Kidd

Alongside Luka Dončić, who is the only other Maverick to win an NBA Rookie of the Year Award? (200 VC) 22. What year did Tim Hardaway Jr. make the NBA All-Rookie Team? (200 VC) 2014

What year did Tim Hardaway Jr. make the NBA All-Rookie Team? (200 VC) 23. #2KTVWOW (100 VC) Choose any answer

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22

As always, players simply need to answer the questions correctly, after which the rewards should be added to their NBA 2K accounts.

