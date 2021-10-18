NBA 2K22 MyTeam Unlimited $250k tournament: Everything you need to know including rules, how to enter and rewards

The NBA 2K22 esports season is now in full fledge, with the official 2K Twitch account initially announcing a MyTeam Unlimited tournament which has a total prize of around $250k.

Pre-qualifiers for the tournament kicked off towards the end of September, with qualifiers now also underway. Gameday 1 was available to be streamed live on the official NBA 2K22 Twitch account at 1pm EDT on October 16th.

With multiple pre-qualifying rounds also expected to be held in the coming time, gamers still have a chance to qualify for the tournament to earn a shot at winning $200k overall. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the MyTeam Unlimited tournament.

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM GameDay 1 is going down tomorrow ‼️ Tune in to NBA 2K Twitch channel at 1pm PT to watch the best compete, interviews, and more 👀 GameDay 1 is going down tomorrow ‼️ Tune in to NBA 2K Twitch channel at 1pm PT to watch the best compete, interviews, and more 👀 https://t.co/7MpxSFAtDP

NBA 2K22 MyTeam $250K tournament: Relevant information

NBA 2K22’s MyTeam Unlimited tournament saw its first gameday on October 16th, with a range of US-based players participating in the qualifiers to make their way to the Finals. The official 2K account has not yet released details about subsequent qualifiers and tournament schedule, and is expected to announce the same in the coming time.

NBA 2KTV @NBA2K_2KTV Qualifying tournaments have started for the @NBA2KLeague Season 5! Hear from @BlkFrankWhite1 on what they’re looking for in candidates for the upcoming draft. See more from this interview in this week’s episode of 2KTV! Qualifying tournaments have started for the @NBA2KLeague Season 5! Hear from @BlkFrankWhite1 on what they’re looking for in candidates for the upcoming draft. See more from this interview in this week’s episode of 2KTV! https://t.co/RUxZKB95Hc

A total of 4 gamedays are scheduled to take place with the pre-qualifiers happening according to the following schedule:

Pre-Qualifying Period for First Game Day: Play between September 10, 2021, until October 16.

Pre-Qualifying Period for Second GameDay: Play between October 22, 2021, until November 27, 2021.

Pre-Qualifying Period for Third GameDay: Play between December 3, 2021, until January 8, 2022.

Pre-Qualifying Period for 4th GameDay: Play between January 14, 2022, until February 20, 2022.

In order to qualify for the pre-qualifiers, gamers simply need to reach the Emerald tier in the MyTeam mode when the pre-qualifiers are taking place. Hence, all gamers who reach the Emerald tier will qualify for the pre-qualifiers provided that they do so between the days mentioned above.

Once the pre-qualifiers are done, a knockout gameday tournament will then be followed by matches between the winners of the gamedays, with the official rules for the same having been released already.

The tournament is not open to all gamers, with only specific countries coming under the umbrella. For more information with respect to the official rules, the following link can be seen.

NBA 2KTV @NBA2K_2KTV The $250K MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament first game day is today! Follow the action on Twitch from 1-2pm PT: twitch.tv/nba2k The $250K MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament first game day is today! Follow the action on Twitch from 1-2pm PT: twitch.tv/nba2k https://t.co/VeGPeXtmJc

The tournament is taking place for both next-generation and current-gen consoles, with one taking place for all PS4 and Xbox One users while another for all PS5 and Xbox X/S users.

The prize money for the winner has been announced to be $200k, with the runner up also going home with a handsome $50k, bringing the overall prize pool to a whopping half a million across consoles.

However, quite a few gamers have expressed confusion in recent days as the NBA 2K22 tournament is still open but there appears to be no way to participate.

As Gameday 1 has already taken place, announcements with regards to subsequent gamedays can be expected to be made in the coming time.

