NBA 2K22: All answers for 2KTV Episode 5 that can earn you up to 2900 VC and free t-shirt

NBA 2K22 might be a whole lot different than previous editions of the game. However, the most important in-game currency is still the Virtual Currency (VC). It allows gamers to effectively buy a range of in-game items, player packs and other resources necessary to get ahead in the game, especially with respect to the MyCareer mode.

Perhaps the easiest and most straightforward way to gain VC in NBA 2K22 is to simply answer the NBA 2KTV quiz questions correctly. Gamers do not need to open a different menu as the NBA 2KTV’s quiz show happens via the loading screen. So far, a total of four NBA 2KTV episodes have been released, allowing gamers to gain some extra VC quite easily. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the NBA 2KTV episode five.

Episode 5 of NBA 2KTV, unlike the previous episodes, only allows gamers to acquire exactly around 2900 VC, which can be done by answering all the 22 questions correctly. Additionally, the game has also added a free t-shirt that can be acquired by answering the 20 questions correctly. The NBA 2KTV Season 8 Episode 5 is called “2KTV vs. The World,” and as the name suggests features a range of questions about NBA 2K22 itself.

The following 22 questions are part of NBA 2KTV’s episode 8:

1. What type of content would you like to see more of 2KTV?

Choose any answer

2. Will you be trying to qualify for this year's $250,000 MyTeam Unlimited Tournament?

Choose any answer

3. How often do you play Unlimited in MyTeam?

Choose any answer

4. How many gamedays will there be to qualify for this year's MTU Tournament?

Four

5. Who won last year's $250,000 MyTeam Unlimited Tournament?

TwoWayRoco

6. What year was Splashy drafted into the NBA 2K League?

2020

7. What NBA 2K League team does Splashy play for?

Jazz Gaming

8. What position did Splashy finish in league scoring in the 2021 NBA 2K League Season?

3rd

9. Who do you think is the most versatile defender in the NBA?

Choose any answer

10. On a scale of 1-10, how would you grade your defense in NBA 2K22?

Choose any answer

11. What's your favorite way to get a defensive stop?

Choose any answer

12. Who is the current active leader in most career steals?

Chris Paul

13. Which Expert Tips segment has helped your stick skills the most?

Choose any answer

14. Do you think your squad could defeat Team 2KTV in NBA 2K22?

Choose any answer

15. How do you think Team 2KTV will perform this season against the community?

Choose any answer

16. How often do you play games in Pro-Am?

Choose any answer

17. Where do you play the majority of your MyCareer online games?

Choose any answer

18. What is the reward for beating Team 2KTV in NBA 2K22?

Exclusive t-shirt

19. How often do you play MyCareer in NBA 2K22?

Choose any answer

20. How many games do you think you would win in the Pro-Am out of 4?

Choose any answer

21. What's your favorite strategy for 3 on 3 games?

Choose any answer

22. Vote for your #2KTVWOW top play of the week!

Choose any answer

Hence, while quite a few questions have multiple answers, most of the above questions might require players to cheat. NBA 2K22 has until now added four episodes that allow gamers to earn as much as 3500 VC. This week, episode eight offers only 2900 VC along with a player t-shirt that can also be acquired. Further episodes of NBA 2KTV can be expected to be added in the coming time.

