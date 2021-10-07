NBA 2K22 MyTeam Prime Time 4 and new locker codes: Everything you need to know

Earlier today, NBA 2K22 released the fourth installment of its Prime Time Pack series featuring current and former NBA stars.

NBA 2K22 has released a stream of updates and player packs in recent weeks. The Prime Time series, in particular, has some elite diamond cards featuring multiple NBA legends. As always, the game also announced a related locker code that gives gamers one free pack to try their luck with.

In this article, we take a look at everything you need to know about the Prime Time 4 pack and the related locker code.

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM The latest Primetime Pack is LIVE 🔥 Pick up these players for your lineup today: Diamond Monta Ellis

Diamond Andre Iguodala

Amy Jimmy Butler

Amy DeMarcus Cousins

Ruby Landry Fields

NBA 2K22 MyTeam adds Prime Time 4 pack and related locker code

Fans might be disappointed to learn that Prime Time 4 only has one diamond legend card, which is in the form of a 93-rated Monte Ellis. Additionally, a diamond edition of a 93-rated Andre Iguodala can also be acquired via the pack.

The following featured cards are available on Prime Time 4:

Diamond 93 OVR Monte Ellis (SG/SF)

Diamond 93 OVR Andre Iguodala (SF/PF)

Amethyst 91 OVR Jimmy Butler (SF/SG)

Amethyst 90 OVR DeMarcus Cousins (C)

Ruby 88 OVR Landry Fields (SF/SG)

Sapphire 86 OVR Immanuel Quickley (SG/PG)

As always, gamers will have to either grind it out in the game or spend real money in order to acquire the players listed above.

An individual pack is available for 7500 VC or 10,500 MT. Gamers can purchase a 10-pack bundle for a discounted price of 67,500 VC and a 20-pack bundle for 135,000 VC.

Finally, the following locker code can also be used to acquire the Prime Time 4 pack:

MyTEAM-PRIMETIME-IGUODALA

PRIMETIME IV Pack, Nike Gold Shoe Pack, or a Clutch Shooter Badge Pack

The free locker code rewards players with only one of the three items mentioned above.

Prime Time 4 does not have the highest-rated featured players in NBA 2K22 so far. Gamers can, therefore, choose to skip the pack and save up their in-game currency for other player packs that will be released in the future.

